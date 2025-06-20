A senior Walter Sisulu University employee was shot dead execution-style near the Mthatha campus, Eastern Cape, on Thursday night

This marks the second fatal shooting linked to WSU this year, following the death of student Sisonke Mbolekwa

Police have launched a murder investigation and urged the public to avoid speculation to protect the integrity of the case

The Walter Sisulu University in the Eastern Cape has been rocked by yet another fatal shooting on Thursday, 19 June 2025. This comes just months after a residence manager at the Mthatha campus brutally gunned down a student.

Forensic analysis confirmed that the victim was shot multiple times. Image: Trendyonline/X

Source: Twitter

What happened at the university?

According to the Eastern Cape South African Police Service, the incident occurred around 17:39 on the Mthatha campus near the Nkuluekweni entrance next to the N2 highway. Police confirmed that the victim was a senior staff member at the university.

SAPS said that upon arrival, officers discovered the body of the victim inside a stationary vehicle. Forensic analysis confirmed that the victim was shot multiple times while seated in the driver's position of the vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Police have opened a murder case and said that the motive remains unknown at this stage. SAPS said that the identity of the victim will be formally released once the family of the victim has been notified.

"SAPS has mobilised maximum resources to pursue all leads. Public speculation must be avoided to preserve the integrity of the investigation," Eastern Cape provincial head Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana stated.

SAPS said that the identity of the victim will be formally released once the family of the victim has been notified. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about WSU

Three students from the Mthatha campus of the Walter Sisulu University were shot, and one was killed during the incident. The shooting reportedly happened during a protest by the students who protested against the campus manager's alleged misconduct.

The 54-year-old Walter Sisulu University employee, who allegedly shot and killed a student, was granted bail. He appeared before the Mthatha Magistrates Court on 3 June 2025 after allegedly shooting 24-year-old Sisonke Mbolekwa dead during a protest at the university.

A friend and classmate of the young man who was shot and killed on campus at the Walter Sisulu University described him as caring and kind.

The Walter Sisulu University denied that the person who was shot on campus during a protest was a student.

Following the death of a WSU student in the Eastern Cape, scholars protested for justice both online and in the streets. A TikTokker showed Mzansi the poor condition of the R38K WSU student accommodation and stunned many.

University students robbed by armed men at off-campus residence

In another article, Briefly News reported that a group of students had their cellphones, laptops, clothes, and money stolen on Tuesday, 14 March. Some students who were hesitant to hand over their belongings were allegedly assaulted.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the university’s Student Representative Council president Siyemukela “Yaya” Khumalo said he visited the residence after receiving calls from the victims. He expressed anger over the situation and called for the landlord to pay for the stolen items.

Source: Briefly News