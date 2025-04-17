A friend and classmate of the young man who was shot and killed on campus at the Walter Sisulu University described him as caring and kind

The young man was shot and killed while protesting on campus over issues related to accommodation

Sisonke Mbolekwa's fellow students described him as dedicated and someone who avoided chaos

Sisonke Mbolekwa, a 24-year-old student, was brutally shot and killed at Walter Sisulu University on Tuesday morning, 15 April. His fellow students described him as kind and caring.

Tributes pour in for Sisonke Mbolekwa, a dedicated student at Walter Sisulu University, who was tragically killed during a protest over accommodation issues on 15 April. Image: EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

What happened at WSU?

Chaos erupted at the WSU on Tuesday morning after students decided to confront the residence manager about the poor state of their residences. The manager shot Mbolekwa, who died at the scene, and another student, who was rushed to the hospital.

The family of the deceased student visited the Mthatha campus, receiving support from hundreds of angry students calling for justice

Was the deceased student registered?

According to the Sunday World, initial reports stated that the student was not registered for the 2025 academic year. It is reported that the vice-chancellor, Professor Rushiella Songca, briefed the Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane and said to her that the student is unregistered.

According to the National Students’ Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), the last payment to the university and the student was made at the end of last year, therefore confirming that the deceased was indeed a student at the university.

Student protests escalate

Students were angry about the claims from the university that the deceased student from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape was not a registered student. A friend and classmate confirmed that the deceased was a student and that they had been attending the same classes since 2023.

Mbolekwa was described as a student who was dedicated to his studies, always submitting assignments on time, and a calm person who did not like chaos.

Student protests at Walter Sisulu University resulted in the tragic death of Sisonke Mbolekwa, who was shot by a residence manager during a protest over accommodation issues. Image: EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

More student protests

Three students from Walter Sisulu University's Mthatha campus were shot during a protest, with one confirmed dead. The demonstration was reportedly sparked by allegations of misconduct against the campus manager.

Several South African universities are facing a turbulent start to the academic year as students protest over financial exclusion. Demonstrations have disrupted classes as students demand that their concerns be addressed.

Over 600 UCT students began protesting on Monday morning over financial blocks. They marched from the university’s main campus, blocked several entrances, and disrupted lectures.

History has repeated itself at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in the Western Cape, where students have been forced to sleep outside. The academic year is underway, but many registered students remain without accommodation due to ongoing residence issues.

CPUT lists 3 reasons for not accommodating unhoused scholars

It’s been a tough week for many CPUT students who have had to sleep outside their campus. The university recently explained why it’s unable to assist with accommodation.

South Africans have expressed sympathy for the now-homeless students, many of whom travelled from other provinces to study in Cape Town.

