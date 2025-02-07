History has repeated itself once again at the Cape Peninsula University in the Western Cape where students slept outside

The academic year has started and a large group of registered scholars have no home during the residence problem

Social media users shared their concerns in a thread of 449 comments in a now-viral video

Cape Peninsula University of Technology is notoriously known for its lack of urgency and organisation.

South was outraged by registered CPUT students sleeping outside. Image: @Motortion

Source: Getty Images

The higher education institution has once again failed registered students in finding s place to stay while classes commenced.

Mzansi pained by CPUT students sleeping outside amid residence problem

A group of university students broke many hearts after their now-viral TikTok video of themselves sleeping outside started making its rounds. The young scholars are seen wrapped up in their fleece blankets, resting on concrete.

The students’ belongings and heavy luggage are lined up against the school’s gates awaiting a chance to be allocated a room for the school year. CPUT PASMA at the Bellville campus filmed the debilitating incident and posted the clip on TikTok with the hopes of getting the right attention to solve the residence project.

They captioned the video:

“Current situation at CPUT Bellville campus. Students who are registered are sleeping outside because they have no res.”

South Africans were heartbroken after watching the clip, putting themselves in the homeless youngsters’ shoes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi pained by students sleeping outside at CPUT

Social media users shared their thoughts on CPUT’s student residence problem:

South Africans were concerned about CPUT registered students sleeping outside. Image: @Motortion

Source: Getty Images

@Katleho wrote:

“I've never seen a nonchalant University like this. Every year it’s the same thing, no change.”

@InstagramReels07 commented:

“Every year.”

@☆🍉 asked:

“Bro, I swear this is like a yearly issue. How have they not fixed this problem?”

@Shadow shared:

“Thank god they rejected me.”

@user1130231031592 said:

“This happens every year I wonder why universities are failing students like this yet they promise a better future.”

@Botshelo explained:

“I was accepted and emailed them that I was struggling to register on the first day of registrations. They sent an email yesterday saying that all engineering courses are full, jokes on them I’m at UJ.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

South Africa praised a young lady who owns a student accommodation building and rents it out to fellow scholars at an affordable price

Mzansi came together to comfort an emotional South African scholar ready to quit university due to pressure and mom drowning in debt

Wits University student gagged fellow scholars with her luxurious res tour in a now-viral TikTok video

Source: Briefly News