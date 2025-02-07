South Africans came together to comfort a heartbroken lady who felt overwhelmed by her studies

The young Mzansi scholar hopped on TikTok to share her tough journey as a struggling student at university

Social media users flocked to the comments section and flooded the post with words of encouragement

School can be overwhelming, especially with the endless assignments one must juggle while attending different classes.

University life has its ups and downs but the most common challenge is keeping up with tight deadlines.

A young South African scholar was vulnerable enough to share her low moment at the beginning of the academic year. The lady was aware of her struggles with school and felt bad that her mother’s efforts had gone to waste.

The student had a moment of weakness and decided to quit school and focus on other things:

“Packing up and going home because my heart breaks at the thought of putting my (breadwinner) mother in more debt for my education.”

The lady’s words saddened many South Africans who comforted her in the comments section of her now-viral TikTok clip.

Social media users shared their stories and words of encouragement to comfort the student:

@miss_mathe21 explained:

“Oh, I’m in the same situation. I’m supposed to be doing my 3rd year but we will try again when the time is right.”

@b wrote:

“He did not bring you this far just to leave you.”

@ilovemesmrn_ shared:

“I did this three years ago (I was in my second year). I took a gap year after and reapplied to other universities got accepted and was funded by a bursary. So don’t worry, it’ll be okay.”

@Bandile Zuma wrote:

“I’m a first-year student who was rejected by NSFAS. Bursaries are not replying and I spent over R12k on registration and accommodation deposits. I feel like packing everything and just going back home.”

@Thenjiswa 🫶🏾 promised:

“A miracle will happen soon.”

