A woman on TikTok celebrated her huge victory of graduating from university multiple times

The scholar did not let her harsh circumstances stop her from rewarding herself with a prosperous life

South Africans were proud of her achievements and applauded her undeniable resilience

A lot of people on TikTok have been speaking down on the value of education versus entrepreneurship.

Although those who gave up on school and followed their hearts have made it in life, the academic route still thrives.

Woman bags PhD before age of 30 under harsh circumstances

When she shared her inspiring story on TikTok, Angy made everyone’s day light up. The resilient lady did not let her biggest disappointment of failing matric in 2012 hold her back from pursuing her wildest dreams.

The South African woman rewrote her story for the better and graduated from university multiple times. She is now in possession of a PhD before the age of 30.

Mzansi celebrates resilient woman graduating with PhD

Mzansi was inspired by the lady’s story and applauded her in the comments section:

@Ngesti reminded Angy:

“You did that.”

@Samantha Jansen emotionally congratulated the relentless woman:

“All the flowers, hun, all the flowers. Congratulations.”

@Phila was stunned to speak and wrote:

“Oh my gosh, well-done love.”

@Tshegofatso was moved by the beautiful story:

“Good story to tell, congratulations.”

@Palesa was pleased with the great turnout of events:

“This is great. Congratulations queen. Failure is definitely a stepping stone.”

@Khensani 🥰 prayed for the graduate:

“Inspirational. May God bless your desired journey.”

@Mmakgabo Angy thanked Mzansi for the love:

“Thank you, good people. There are too many comments; I won’t be able to respond to all of them. I will do a video on how I achieved all these after failing grade 12.”

