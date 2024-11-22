Mzansi was moved after watching a video of matriculants signing out in the most fun way on their last high school days

The class of 2024 is almost done with the daunting exam season that will set the tone for their academic careers

Social media users wished the youngsters well in their future endeavours

South Africans showered the class of 2024 with lovely messages and well wishes for their exams

The matriculants will officially graduate from high school next week Wednesday after finishing their last paper.

SA moved by the class of 2024, celebrating the last days

Families and friends gathered to wish the young ones well on their final stretch of school. They were gifted and showered with lovely messages and exam packages to keep them going.

The class of 2024 will only reach the finish line together next week Wednesday after writing the final paper. Some students finished way earlier than others and celebrated leaving high school by donating their study materials or having a braai with their families.

A group of students gathered on a field and jumped into a lake while signing.

Mzansi reacts to class of 2024 signing out

Social media users were moved by the matriculants and commented:

@Nicole quivered:

"I'm crying; I can't believe I'm about to finish school."

@mhl.bawonke🧸🤍 wished them well:

"May the world be kind to y'all."

@Hope Ntoni realised:

"Come to think of it, high school were the best days of one's life."

@Simmy reminded the pupils:

"It's only the beginning, my children."

@Mpho Muofhe said:

"I wish I could go back to high school; you guys are in cool schools."

@Lee Aries confessed:

"This just gave me goosebumps."

