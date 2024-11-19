A South African teacher exposed her learners for leaving her messages in exam scripts

The little side notes are either hilarious or are direct instructions on how she should mark the paper

The notes floored social media users and could relate to the form of communication between the educator and pupils

A teacher shared a piece of her work with Mzansi to give an idea of the kind of work she does.

The professional educator was stunned by the amount of orders she received from her pupils during exam season.

Teacher gets side notes from students in exam scripts

The South African exam season is headed to an end, with the matriculants wrapping up their final scripts. The pupils voiced their concerns about the papers they were given to test their knowledge, and some even fired shots at the government for their lack of innovation.

A teacher hopped on to her TikTok to share the behaviour of her pupils during exams. The lady receives multiple side notes from her pupils instructing her to mark their papers a certain way.

The educator and student barely get any chance to communicate during a test, so the learners had to find the next best thing to get their messages through. One of the pupils felt sorry that they had played a guessing game on their paper and shared their feelings with the teacher, while others clarified the format of their answer sheet.

Mzansi reacts to learners' hilarious exam scripts on TikTok

Social media users related to the thoughtful pupils and commented:

@Neilwe Joy had the comments section chuckling:

"I used to be a learner that leaves notes. One time, I didn't leave a note, and then my script came with a note saying, "No instructions for me today?"

@Sneli__ dusted many:

"I was writing a module that threatens my degree today; I wrote in a corner 'God loves us all'."

@Rara_Percyy confessed:

"I still do this in varsity."

@Nhlanhla Lebesi explained:

"I marked a second year's script, and the little message said, 'This essay was not on my bingo card, not even in my wildest dream. Womp womp'."

@Vimbai Thulani Haman pointed out:

"These notes say more about you than them. You have created an environment for them where it's okay for them to recognise their mistakes, communicate, and apologise to them. Keep it up!"

