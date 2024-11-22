A woman on TikTok was excited to participate in one of the app's biggest trends finally and showed off her skills

The hun shared with Mzansi how she avoids unnecessary dating and being someone's one-night stand

Social media users were amused and amazed by her wisdom and flooded her comments section with over 1.3K messages

Groove is where most South African adults have fun and socialise with each other over good food and drinks.

Mzansi ladies were inspired by a lady with a driver's licence. Image: @gcobisamambongo

Source: TikTok

After the wonderful night, some men scout for women to take home by offering them a ride.

Mzansi applauds lady with wisdom in viral TikTok

A woman had clocked some of the gents' famous pickup lines and how they bag baddies for the night or to keep around casually. The lady made sure to go to groove only when she had all the necessary resources to avoid unnecessary connections with strangers after a good night of drinking.

The hun showed Mzansi how she keeps chancers away and pulled out her driver's license and car keys to indicate that she needs no ride home because she's got it all under control. Her smooth move made her followers lose it in excitement.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady avoiding mjolo a groove

Social media users became fans of the wise lady and commented:

@Dibuseng_K shared:

"I saw my ex at the mall, and it was raining, so he asked if he could take me home; doing this felt good. The way his face dropped was priceless."

@G lo makhubele commented:

"Let me save this. I'm getting myself a car this month."

@FemaleZIZ said:

"Now, this is a challenge; the other one is too heavy for us."

@Kay_deem confessed:

"My stubborn me will still ask if I can usher you home."

@Lyhle Cebie Lukhele prayed:

"Lord, hear my prayers too because this is one challenge I like the most."

@lebza complimented the hun:

"I don't have, but yes, girl."

@Vuyi Dzingwe sprinkled some spice:

"Turns out that your car is better than his, lol."

Lady considers buying licence after failing test

Briefly News also reported that a lady made sure to study hard for her learner's license test to avoid having to bribe the officials. Bahole Tsotetsi buried her nose in the K53 book to memorise all of the questions and answers that could potentially help her pass her exam.

Social media users shared their stories about considering to buy their licences from a trusted source.

Source: Briefly News