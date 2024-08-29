A woman on TikTok shared a stunning reveal of her new Ford Ranger, and Mzansi loved it

Sibo Mchunu wore her keyring on her ring finger, which resembled a wedding ring at first glance

Social media users shared kind and congratulatory messages to the new beast owner in the comments section

Sibo Mchunu showed off her brand-new whip in the coolest way when she first tricked Mzansi into believing it was a wedding ring. The lady soon revealed a beastly Ford Ranger and its beastly appearance.

Mzansi was in awe of the car’s beauty and elegant stance. Sibo received major praise from her TikTok friends.

SA proud of lady buying brand-new Ford Ranger, Somnyama

Woman no longer live their lives striving to appeal to the male gaze. They get up, work, and take up space as the former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, ordered.

A Zulu lady on TikTok did just that and revealed her new big girl purchase from Ford. Before showing off her new beast, she tricked Mzansi into believing she was getting married by wearing her keyring on her ring finger.

She then flipped her hand around before the gags and gasps poured in. The flip revealed the keys to her new whip that stood like a tamed black panther in the distance, which she named Somnyama.

Sibo deemed the car as her dream ring, a gift to herself from herself. She shared the cool clip on TikTok and generated over 286K views. The lady captioned her post:

“POV: My dream ring.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s dream ring

Social media users were in awe of Sibo’s beautiful gift and shared:

@caroo was proud:

"Giiiiiiirrrrl uya jola for real and he is tall, dark and handsome."

@Ntsebeng Maroga shared:

"Most beautiful video I’ve seen on the internet."

@Ofentse Leshika got emotional:

"This made me tear a little bit."

@HER🧚shared a compliment:

"She’s so perfect."

