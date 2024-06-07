Global site navigation

Mzansi Woman Shows Off New Beast Merc on Twitter and Busts Moves
People

Mzansi Woman Shows Off New Beast Merc on Twitter and Busts Moves

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A woman on TikTik showed off her hard work by purchasing a brand new Mercedes Benz
  • The hot hun busted sweet moves as she entered her luxurious splurge
  • Social media congratulated the hun on her first big girl purchase

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman shared her first big girl purchase on Twitter.

Woman splurges on Mercedes
A Mzansi woman splurged on a brand new Mercedes Benz and showed it off on Twitter. Image: @barbie_barbz
Source: Twitter

The new Mercedes Benz owner showed off her new splurge online

Hot girls drive Mercs

A woman on Twitter shook the internet when she posted her latest splurge. The hun, Jennifer, showed off her hot ride with her Twitter fans who congratulated her in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

The LLB graduate and entrepreneur busted some sweet moves as she entered her big machine. Her post garnered over 141K views.

Read also

Woman celebrates owning her own luxurious BMW SUV, congratulations rain down from SA netizens

See post below:

A woman posted a luxurious splurge on Twitter
A Mzansi woman showed off her luxurious splurge on Twitter. Image: @barbie_barbz
Source: Twitter

Social media family

Jennifer’s online family was stunned by the baddie’s new wheels and could not stay calm. The hun’s comments section was filled with heartfelt congratulatory messages:

@bathandwa103e made sure to celebrate with the new car owner:

"A huge congratualtion...you even playing one of my favourite songs."

@MlungisiChiya2 shared a cute message and managed to sneak in a question out of curiosity:

"Congratulations, Nice car hey. Out of curiosity, you wash your hair everyday?"

@Bandilemuhlwa06 congratulated Jennifer on her new splurge and also requested employment:

"Congratulations, can you please hire me to wash your car , I also do hair too."

@Ndivhu_Mudau shared a heartfely message:

"Congratulations. The journey has started. Take care of yourself and your soul."

Women love to splurge

Briefly News reported that a woman who had been dying to get an item from Ackermans finally got her hands on it and flaunted it for social media to see. The woman shared her satisfying victory moment in a TikTok clip with excitement and joy over her new wardrobe item that she trusted enough to protect her from the harsh winter weather.

Read also

Woman's stunning Takealot couch purchase wows Mzansi, shares Video

Netizens are so happy with the successful purchase that they, too, wanted to check out Ackermans' latest winter collection. The woman shared a valuable plug indeed. Zoe, who shared her reaction and review on her TikTok handle, @msgumz, modelled the beautiful black jacket for her followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel