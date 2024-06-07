A woman on TikTik showed off her hard work by purchasing a brand new Mercedes Benz

The hot hun busted sweet moves as she entered her luxurious splurge

Social media congratulated the hun on her first big girl purchase

A woman shared her first big girl purchase on Twitter.

A Mzansi woman splurged on a brand new Mercedes Benz and showed it off on Twitter. Image: @barbie_barbz

Source: Twitter

The new Mercedes Benz owner showed off her new splurge online

Hot girls drive Mercs

A woman on Twitter shook the internet when she posted her latest splurge. The hun, Jennifer, showed off her hot ride with her Twitter fans who congratulated her in the comments.

The LLB graduate and entrepreneur busted some sweet moves as she entered her big machine. Her post garnered over 141K views.

See post below:

Social media family

Jennifer’s online family was stunned by the baddie’s new wheels and could not stay calm. The hun’s comments section was filled with heartfelt congratulatory messages:

@bathandwa103e made sure to celebrate with the new car owner:

"A huge congratualtion...you even playing one of my favourite songs."

@MlungisiChiya2 shared a cute message and managed to sneak in a question out of curiosity:

"Congratulations, Nice car hey. Out of curiosity, you wash your hair everyday?"

@Bandilemuhlwa06 congratulated Jennifer on her new splurge and also requested employment:

"Congratulations, can you please hire me to wash your car , I also do hair too."

@Ndivhu_Mudau shared a heartfely message:

"Congratulations. The journey has started. Take care of yourself and your soul."

Women love to splurge

