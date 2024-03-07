A South African management consultant named Elihle impressed social media with a video showcasing her "big girl bonus" purchases

Elihle bought designer items like perfumes and clothing from various luxury brands

Viewers were inspired by her self-reward and her success in achieving financial goals through hard work

A woman decided to spoil herself with her big girl bonus. Image: @elihletx00

Source: TikTok

One hardworking South African woman had social media users inspired and in awe after she shared what she bought with her 'big girl' bonus.

Woman uses bonus to splurge on herself

Elihle, who works as a management consultant, posted a video on Tiktok showing some of the luxury and designer items she bought after receiving her bonus pay at work.

Elihle made it known that she had always promised herself that the day she got a big bonus, she spend it on spoiling herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In the clip, the woman is seen making various purchases, including designer perfumes and accessories from the likes of Gucci, Jo Borkett, Chloe, Burberry and Kay Ali.

Elihle also bought herself a new Apple iPad and Pencil as well as redid her home office and upgraded her corporate wardrobe with some fancy pieces.

"Big girl purchases with my big girl bonus! [Little Lihle would be so proud]," Elihle wrote in her post's caption.

Watch the inspiring video below:

SA inspired by woman's purchases

Many netizens responded to the video with comments expressing how inspired they were to see the young woman being able to afford the finer things in life for herself. Several others were curious to know where she worked.

tshepiso sejane commented:

"Big girl bonus itholakala kuphi "

Whits_MN responded:

"I’m manifesting this for all my corporate girlfriendss. They work so hard and deserve this kind of softness."

Nathi Ntsangane reacted:

“Thokozisa umzimba osebenzayo ❤️❤️"

Neza Bee wrote:

"LOVE THIS!! Romance yourself, wena babe. We really work too hard to not reward ourselves now and again. Sometimes no rationale is needed, those kind regards during the year are rational enough."

mcmazwi commented:

"A reminder I should go spend all that money I’ve been saving!!"

Avuzwa Melane replied:

"This is what I wanna do by the end of this year."

palesandox said:

"Looooove this! If you don’t mind, may we please see your home office? It looks beautiful."

Toffolux commented:

"This bonus is not just a bonus ke booooonus!! Happy and proud of you."

Dabawo replied:

"Guys nisebenza phi kanti?"

South African woman splurges R143K on Gucci designer bag

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young and vibrant South African woman, Zinhle (@Z.eenhle_M), sent shockwaves through the virtual world when she unveiled her extravagant purchase on TikTok.

Zinhle's video showcased how she purchased a stylish Gucci Diana handbag, adorned with the brand's signature interlocking G logo, with a price tag of a staggering R143 900, together with a pair of Gucci high heels priced at R15 600.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News