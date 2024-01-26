A South African woman took to social media to share a video displaying a generous act of kindness she demonstrated

Zimiso Buthelezi used her first-ever salary bonus to buy paint to re-paint her grandmother's faded house

The video takes viewers along the process and leaves many netizens feeling proud of Zimiso's efforts

A woman decided to give her gogo's faded house and fresh coat of paint. Image: @zimisobuthelezizi

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming video, a young woman decided to use her first bonus to revamp her grandmother's house.

Woman gives gogo's house a facelift

Taking to TikTok, Zimiso Buthelezi (@zimisobuthelezizi) documented the process of giving her gogo's old house and a brand new and fresh coat of paint.

Zimiso starts by showing how the house looked old, with faded paint and cracks snaking across the walls.

The video then goes on to show the good quality paint that Zimiso bought from Build It hardware store and the end result of a beautifully painted house.

Beautifully executed home improvements are always so inspiring. We can only imagine how proud gogo must have been to see her once-lovely home restored to its former glory again.

Watch the uplifting video below:

Mzansi was moved by Zimiso's efforts and praised her for being an attentive and caring granddaughter who put her grandmother's needs before her own.

Naledi M responded:

"Haaaaa waydlala Ntombi syabonga ♥️kwande ."

Vundisa commented:

"Kwande, kundlondlobale ."

C PAIR replied:

"Usebenzile dali❤️."

Nosi <3 commented:

"Ngaziqhenya ngawe sis ."

Nonka❤ wrote:

"So proud of you sis❤️."

simbongilengobese said:

"Wakhula umuntu usebenzile ntombazane."

