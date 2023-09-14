A 22-year-old South African woman took to social media to show off her newly painted pink house

The woman's post was met with praise and congratulations from netizens, who admired her hard work and determination

The woman's story is an inspiration to others who are striving to achieve their own goals, regardless of their age

Owning a home can be a major accomplishment, and it can give you a sense of pride and satisfaction.

A woman's pink house had netizens intrigued. Image: Sthandwa Sami/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A young woman, 22-year-old took to social media to show off her house that she recently painted pink.

Owning a home can give you a sense of stability and security. You will have a place to call your own, and you will not have to worry about moving out if your landlord decides to sell the property.

Young woman shows off her humble abode

Sthandwa Sami posted several images on the Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook page, showing her small yet lovely house before and after she painted it.

She also showed the inside of her bedroom, which has her neatly made bed, which also has pink linen.

"22 years old nami ngisazama kancane kancane (22 years old I'm also trying little by little)," Sthandwa captioned the post.

South Africans congratulate 22-year-old homeowner

Many people were happy for the young woman and congratulated her while others inquired about details of the property.

Thobile Lethukthula Xaba said:

"Woow❤❤❤. Laphok sengiyebile."

Nokuthula Zuma replied:

"Ubani room❤❤."

Tallent Tee Ndlovu responded:

"Richard September siyakubongela ntanga yethu."

Gugulethu Ka MaShozi replied:

"We'll still congratulate you guys, you don't have to mention your age. Well done ."

Thabo Mteeza Kubheka commented:

"Usazama ai awuzamile usebenzile ukubeka istina msebenzi omkhulu usebenzile wena Ntombi♥️."

Xoli Ntuli replied:

"Very impressive!"

Bheki Khulu said:

"Akusiko ukuzama ukwenza loku qhubeka wenze ntombi."

Young SA woman shows before-and-after of redecorated 1-room apartment

In another story, Briefly News reported that when we live in a space that we find beautiful, it can make us feel good about ourselves. This is because it shows that we have good taste and that we care about our surroundings.

A young woman took to social media to share a video showing how she redecorated her small one-room apartment.

A video posted on TikTok by @sesethu_daki shows what the apartment looked like before she decided to give it a modern feel and look by adding new furniture and decorative pieces.

Source: Briefly News