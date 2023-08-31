A young South African woman took to social media to show off how she revamped her 1-room home

A video posted on TikTok shows how the space looked before she took it upon herself to refurnish and decorate it

The space boasts a clean and stylish finish which inspired many Mzansi netizens on social media

When we live in a space that we find beautiful, it can make us feel good about ourselves. This is because it shows that we have good taste and that we care about our surroundings.

A woman showed off how she redecorated her 1-room apartment. Image: @sesethu_daki/TikTok

Young woman shows before and after of her home

A young woman took to social media to share a video showing how she redecorated her small one-room apartment.

A video posted on TikTok by @sesethu_daki shows what the apartment looked like before she decided to give it a modern feel and look by adding new furniture and decorative pieces.

The improved space boasts new kitchen cupboards, a stunning fridge, a stylish coffee table and TV stand, a heater and other homeware décor.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loving the woman's stylish apartment

Home improvements of any kind are a much-loved trend on the socials. The woman's beautiful home inspired many netizens who did not hold back expressing their pride in her home living upgrade.

Nwabisa Isa Ngaphi reacted:

"Usebenzile sis♥️."

welekazipakamile replied:

"Congratulations babes kuhle kwakho ❤️❤️."

Mellz❤️ said:

"Even before was beautiful but now more sana intle dear."

nozi commented:

"I'm happy and proud of you sisi congratulations to more blessings and grace❤️."

Theodora Hajra Khumalo replied:

"Beautiful progress."

Zama said:

"Congratulations mama kwakuhle. ."

Gauteng woman’s photo of beautiful bedroom gets people intrigued

In another story, Briefly News reported that an innovative woman in Gauteng has posted a picture of her neatly decorated bedroom online.

Despite the space being humble and smaller in size, the effort that was put into the interior decorating style was clear to see, with a red theme prevailing throughout.

Nono Lechy is proof that one does not need to have an exorbitant home to take pride in their residence.

