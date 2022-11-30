A video of a well-arranged one-room apartment has stirred lovely reactions on TikTok as people praised the occupant

The man who owns the rented apartment carefully carved out a bedroom and parlor out of the room

The way the space in the room was managed well, with nothing left out of place, got people asking for the apartment's location

A man, @nyangechike, has shared a video of the small apartment a person rented to show how the space was managed.

The man portioned the room well to accommodate his bed and chair. He placed his bedframe in a far corner of the room.

The young man's apartment was praised online for its beauty. Photo source: TikTok/@nyangechike

Man decorated and arranged his one room

Facing the TV cabinet and center table is a red three-seater with a big teddy bear sitting on it. In the short clip, the wall had male kicks on a shelf.

A side of the room had stickers scattered on it in a way that elevated the room's aesthetics. The apartment owner invested a lot in his table and the TV cabinet.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 1,000 comments with over 100,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

emma light said:

"This is bedsitter is so spacious."

@kiki-kiki said:

"Y'all don't under rate 'mother mary' hanged on the wall."

Kimathi Isuzu Maina (KIM) said:

"Mama Maria taking care of the owner."

nadiakal said:

"Beautiful but i have not seen the kitchen."

Nsikak Essien said:

"Na guy room be this comfam."

user2141617358081 said:

"Wow, so clean and well organized I love it."

utopic_decor said:

"Amazing system, maybe find sth unique to replace the pieces of art you have on the wall."

Lady arranges her one-room apartment

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young lady, @happinessmgani913, made a short video of how she managed the small space her one-room apartment could give her.

The lady divided the place into different sections to arrange the room and make sure it suited her needs.

What was just a room became one that now had a kitchen, a dressing place, and a corner for a fridge and dispenser.

