A man placed his baby in front of cows to test its DNA, and the video sparked discussion on Twitter

Twitter user @Mr_MbulaziSA shared a video showing an adorable baby sitting, surrounded by cows

Some people shared what this meant, while others made it clear that they did not believe it for a second

Unconventional cultural traditions are present every day in South Africa. One guy shared a video of his baby’s DNA test, which got people talking.

This old cultural DNA tradition had some people laughing and others shaking their heads. Image: @Mr_MbulaziSA

Source: Twitter

SA is a culture-rich country where modern technology and beliefs have not fully extinguished traditions, even if they are a tad on the wild side.

Man’s baby DNA cow video goes viral

Twitter user @Mr_MbulaziSA shared a video showing a baby sitting on the ground surrounded by cattle. He captioned the video in support of the cultural DNA testing tradition.

“The most effective DNA test.”

Mzansi people have mixed feelings about this traditional norm

Some explained that some families do this to determine whether a child belongs to their bloodline. If the baby is relaxed, it is of their bloodline; if not, the woman has some explaining to do. However, many felt this was an outdated tradition that some people can’t take seriously.

Read some of the mixed comments:

@Naytholo asked:

“So if the child doesn't belong to the clan, they gonna harm him?”

@bzingers does not trust it:

“This isn’t effective at all.”

@yeyeye_gugu is an expert:

“Nonsense. Cows are generally not violent.”

@Mfoka_Mlangeni wondered:

“How did our forebears come up with this method”

@sipuku_sa_sotra shared:

“ yeah, unless the person who is the actual father happens to share your DNA.”

Newborn twins get cow DNA test

Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman @BIndlovukazi caused a buzz online after taking to social media to share a not-so-widely-known method of determining a child’s paternity.

Her tweet, which has gained much traction online, features two images showing two infant twins being placed in front of a herd of cattle. She captioned the Twitter post:

“African DNA Test!!!”

