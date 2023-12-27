A woman took to her Twitter page to ask her over 8000 followers what they fear most about marriage

South African content creator Simphiwe got over 500 very interesting responses to her post

Some people feared divorce, others neglect, but the most concerning was how many people feared death

South African content creator Simphiwe sparked a rather interesting conversation when she asked followers what they fear most about tying the knot.

This woman's post showed just how many people fear getting killed as a result of marriage. (Image: @Simphiweyinkos_)

Source: Twitter

With gender-based violence being a pressing epidemic in South Africa, a lot of negative news surrounds marriage.

Woman sparks eye-opening discussion regarding marriage fears

Twitter user @Simphiweyinkos_ took to her page of over 8k followers to ask them what scares them most about tying the knot. The post got over 502 interesting comments.

“when you think of marriage, what scares you the most?”

Mzansi shares matrimony stresses

Hundreds of people took to the comment section to share their marriage fears. What was really surprising was how many people feared for their lives or the lives of loved ones.

Read what some had to say:

@Lady_Zamar shared:

“That I might be signing my death sentence without knowing it.”

@LeratoN_, like many others, said:

“Divorce ”

@MamakaAmaza went lighthearted:

“Having to pretend that I like doing house chores.”

@Naytholo wants to be wanted:

“Being married to someone who is gonna get tired of me later on.”

@Nomagugu_xo said:

“Divorce and marrying into a family that will constantly bully me.”

@bokoromonio fears the worst:

“It's the fact that a person you thought loved you wholeheartedly would one day murder you so they can benefit from your death.”

