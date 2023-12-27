A South African influencer and model shared a video on Twitter showing her running away from a chicken

Thandokazi Mfundisi admitted that she is scared of chickens and that her heart almost stopped at that moment

Mzansi people had mixed feelings; some laughed at the poor woman, while others understood her panic

While live chickens running around are not something new in South Africa, that hasn't made it any less scary for the gorgeous Thandokazi Mfundisi.

South African influencer and model Thandokazi Mfundisi had people howling over how she ran away from a chicken. Image: Thandokazi Mfundisi

Source: Twitter

Culturally, chickens are raised and eaten widely in SA. Most children know how to slaughter and prepare a chicken before they can drive a car.

Thandokazi Mfundisi fleas live chicken chase

The beautiful Mzansi influencer and model Thandokazi shared a video on her Twitter page that revealed one of her fears. The video shows her running away from a man holding a live chicken.

Tripping and falling, poor Thandokazi stood no chance and ended up with the chicken perched on her back as she quivered in fear.

Take a look:

Mzansi people had mixed feelings

While many people found this video hilarious, some people stepped forward to admit that they, too, are scared of chickens.

Read some of the comments:

@wfreemantle was defeated:

“Why are you falling ”

@katlegojohnson5 gets it:

“I’d actually pass away ”

@Hombi_sa shared:

“I’m afraid of telling people about my fear of chickens because I’m afraid they will treat me like this.”

@GreatWhyte23 had jokes:

“Can't even run from your fears...”

@Sekzin_sa was finished:

