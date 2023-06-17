One woman who is on the track to become a sangoma made people laugh in a viral TikTok video

The young lady was struggling to hold onto a chicken as she looked very scared while trying to bite the bullet

People were thoroughly amused by the video showing how she had a hard time holding the chicken

A sangoma in training is still coming to terms with how she could touch a chicken. The lady went viral in a video of her doing her best.

A TikTok video of a sangoma who is still a student and scared of holding a chicken went viral. Image: @gogo_mercedes

Source: TikTok

The scared lady had people laughing, and the videos received over 60,000 likes. People comment hilarious jokes about the woman's struggle.

Sangoma in training can't hold live chicken in TikTok video

One lady, @gogo_mercedes, was going through the most while trying to touch a chicken that was still alive. In the video, the sangoma trainee seems terrified while her mentor coached her through it. Watch her do her best below:

South Africans laugh at sangoma initiate to can't even touch a live chicken

Online users are often interested to see what sangomas trainees do. One video shows that a young woman has to learn how to hold a chicken during her spiritual journey.

Just_Relebogile admitted:

"Honestly this is the ONLY reason I’m not twasing."

Rinah Mahlodi M said:

"She's practically screaming while the chicken it's in its own zone, mathata struu."

lerato rato commented:

"Yim loyee ngiyisaba ukufa. [This is me, I am scared of dying.]"

thandiwethandie23 added:

"Am her she's me ai ngeke ngakwenza konke. [this will will never happen.]"

Khaya258 wrote:

"Mina vele angeke. [I would never.]"

Source: Briefly News