A video of a woman displaying great fear toward a dog has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok, shows two girls playing on a trampoline before a dog approaches them

The woman's reaction had many peeps amused as they took to the comments to respond with banter

A woman had South African netizens laughing out loud after posting a video of herself overcome with fear when a dog approached.

A woman couldn't hide her fear of dogs when one approached. Image: @izethembiso_zifeziwe/TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by Zifeziwe Sishi (@izethembiso_zifeziwe) shows two young women playing on a trampoline before a large black dog approaches them in a playful manner.

One of the women, Zifeziwe, is seen grabbing hold of the trampoline in fear before falling over backwards in a strange yet hilarious effort to evade the dog.

She captioned the video:

"After men, I fear dogs."

Bathong, Zifeziwe might have a serious case of cynophobia, which is an overwhelming fear of dogs, Cleveland Clinic reports.

In severe cases, this phobia can cause people to avoid places where dogs might be. Exposure therapy and cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) can help people manage cynophobia.

Netizens amused by woman's reaction to dog

According to American Kennel Club, for thousands of years, humans bred dogs toward the physical and mental traits best suited for the work expected of them.

Zifeziwe clearly wants nothing to do with the four-legged pets. Check out some funny comments from peeps amused by her terror.

nomfundooooo responded:

"This video gets more funnier the more you watch it ."

..✞. commented:

"When she pulled the trampoline ."

Reamo_14 replied:

"Why she fell backwards like that ."

Bella.Donna wrote:

"I am Molefe I fear dogs with my soul."

LolaM24 wrote:

"Waze wangiphoxa ."

mjamero26 said:

"Kodwa ubungawi ngani bakith nje."

Busi replied:

"That time, he's not even inside the trampoline ."

