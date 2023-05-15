A video of a girl attempting to pull off a fun dance challenge with her dogs nearby has gained much traction

The footage shows the girl trying to calm the pets before she breaks into dance, only for them to jump on her

Despite her efforts to control the Doberman dogs, she is left defeated and Mzansi was left with mixed reactions

One girl just could not catch a break after attempting to record a dance video for her TikTok account.

A girl's Doberman dogs would not let her shine in her own dance video. Image: @bassyzee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @bassyzee shows a young girl trying to dance before the camera to a vibey track in the presence of her Doberman dogs.

Despite her attempts to call her dogs to order, the Dobermans cannot help but join in on the excitement and jump on the girl as she tries to do her dance routine.

The dogs eventually win as they ruin entirely the girl's video. @bassyzee captioned the post:

"My dog had other plans for this video ."

According to Hills, Doberman pinschers are powerful, energetic dogs that need plenty of exercises. If not exercised, they are likely to become irritable or even aggressive. Perhaps this girl should have considered taking hers for a walk before shooting her content.

Amused SA peeps share dog trauma

Dogs may have heroic characteristics or even be referred to as a man's best friend, but judging by some of the comments some peeps don't have good experiences with the four-legged animal.

Other netizens were just amused and shared assumptions about the girl being from a wealthy family.

Nomby said:

"“My dogs are friendly” the dog : ✋."

Tlotlo Trudy Letlape commented:

"Ngena ayi’lumi ."

babalwa_.mncube wrote:

"Ay mina angiyidlali le - game yabo ."

ZamaNtungwa replied:

"Nah cause my Labrador bulldozes me."

VanesaBusisiwe responded:

"The way I'm scared of dogs, I even change a direction shem ."

Ora❤️ commented:

"Omg you have a Doberman I’m obsessed."

zama replied:

"Chommie tune ‘ voetsek ‘ you can’t be running ."

neondemande responded:

"The fact that you have Doberman tells me y’all are rich✨."

Thembalami.M said:

"Zizokudla one day."

Mamiey02 wrote:

"Muntu wethu❤."

Pitbull leaps out of the window in fear of the owner

In another story, Briefly News reported that Pit bulls have been hogging headlines due to their negative reputation. Another one of the breeds went viral, but this time it is more positive.

A video showed that they could also be cowardly. The dog had netizens amused as they reacted to see the dog bone at the first sign of danger.

A Tiktok video posted by doodle_19_ proves that pit bulls can also be scared. One dog bolted and flew out of the window, thinking the house was under attack.

Source: Briefly News