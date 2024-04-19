A South African woman on TikTok shared a relatable yet amusing video about being broke

Her Capitec bank app declined a R69.99 Apple charge because her balance was low

The video sparked humour as other viewers shared their experiences with declined transactions

A woman was left defeated when she couldn't afford to pay her R69,99 Apple bill. Image: @iam_ndzalama

Source: TikTok

One broke babe was left defeated after receiving a message about a 70 Rand transaction declining from her account.

Woman's Apple bill declines

User @iam_ndzalama posted a TikTok video showing a screenshot from her Capitec banking app notifying her that her R69,99 transaction at Apple.com was declined due to her R42,67.

She was advised that she would be required to pay a fee each time the transaction declined.

"Go boima (Its tough), the defeated and amused woman said in her post.

Click here to view the TikTok post.

Mzansi feels woman's pain

The video sparked humour as many netizens could relate to the pain of being broke and having to pay bills.

Ntsoaki-maps commente:

"Those charges of declined transactions ends up becoming a R100 cause everyday they try to withdraw I hate Capitec for this."

Katlego Anida said:

"Mine is deducting twice hle, I don’t know what I did wrong."

Edzie Edzani said:

"I thought I was the only one ."

Entle responded:

"It declined until it took R200 I can’t recover ."

Ntsoaki commented:

"It’s always happens when you’re broke ."

Nomzamo_Mtungwaa replied:

"Sikhala sibaningi (We're all in the same boat)."

Thandeka Mthiyane said:

"Sithwele idombolo ngane zakwethu (We're all going through the most)."

Woman's card gets declined trying to pay for R28k iPhone 14 Pro Max

In another story, Briefly News reported that in a surprising and intriguing TikTok video which left Mzansi in stitches, a woman attempted to purchase an iPhone 14 Pro Max only to have her card declined at the staggering amount of R28k.

Buying an iPhone outright is not something many people can do. R28k is more than most people in South Africa earn.

The original video, shared by @lisamarareni1, showed her trying to pay the R28k, but the card payment was declined.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News