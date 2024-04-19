A Mzansi woman took to social media to share a recent homeware find at three different stores

A TikTok video showcases the same glass teapot available at Mr Price Home, Jet Home and Selection Mart

The teapot and the different prices got many people's attention as they expressed a keen interest in buying it

A South African woman posted at TikTok video showing how she found the same design of teapot at three different homeware stores going with three different prices.

Woman finds same tea pot at different stores

The footage shared by @_tshephang20 shows her revealing how a stylish glass teapot was retailing at Mr Price Home for R179,99, at Selection Mart for R69,99 and at Jet Home for R129,99.

She also showed how she uses the stylish teapot in her home, intriguing many keen homeware lovers.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi appreciates the teapot plug

Many TikTok viewers appreciated @_tshephang20's teapot plug and shared their interest in looking for it at their nearest homeware store.

Theo@Mmereki responded:

"In this economy, we have to protect her by all means."

Nthabie Mmusi commented:

"Love it… I need it for the office ."

lovebngpretty said:

"Bought mine at Woolies for almost R400 exactly the same as these ones."

Amahle asked:

"Haaibo Jet has a home?"

Warona commented:

"You are doing the Lord’s work ❤️."

Swazi_Elihle wrote:

"My issue with this is that I realised that they have different glass, and usually the cheaper ones don’t hold heat well, especially directly from the kettle."

Ausi Lerato ✨#BeadsByLerato said:

"Since I have no Selection Mart will settle for Jet."

