A South African woman's massive online shopping haul from Temu has gone viral on TikTok

The video showcases a variety of trendy clothes and accessories which she tried on in the clip

South Africans are buzzing with excitement about Temu, with many viewers eager to shop the platform and score discount codes

A young woman managed to get free gifts form Temu worth R5K. Image: @lulubbe26

Source: TikTok

Temu, the online shopping platform known for its low prices and free gifts, has Mzansi abuzz with excitement.

One young woman took to social media to share a video of her massive haul of goodies purchased from the trendy online retailer.

Woman shares Temu haul

TikTokker @lulubbe26 posted a video showing her opening her big package and showing some of the items she received. These included cute iPhone covers, beaded bracelets, shorts, sweatpants, a teddy coat, a jacket, sweaters, a pair of sandals, dresses, a bag and satin pyjamas.

She shared that the order was entirely free gifts from Temu worth R5 335 but only paid R1 100 for customs.

This baby girl meant serious business when it came to filling her online cart. Watch her video below:

SA keen to shop on Temu

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens keen to shop on the Temu site and score discount codes from new users.

NtoberhSmall responded:

"Waze wanemali (You have money)."

Jay linn commented:

"Why do I feel like this is a scam I've been trying for more than 2 weeks now ?"

Fatima Hassan said:

"Code for code please?"

shyshy@1701 responded:

"Anyone interested in sharing codes, let's exchange yaz I'm on 299.5, Please, guys."

Mache CathyJnr Nyasu replied:

"Here's my code please download Temu and search my code will do the same 521600070."

Sthe said:

"Lapho ngilinde order lami bengi qala ukuthenga online (That time, I'm waiting to receive my order and it was my first time shopping online)."

Johannesburg woman shows off free gifts received from Temu

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman from Johannesburg shared a TikTok video showing the numerous free gifts she scored on Temu.

A video by @dineopontxusclotaire shows the woman unpacking various fashion items, such as a three-pack of water bottles, several pairs of sweatpants, a hand towel, a container, an apron, a sweatshirt and other goodies — all of which she says were free.

