A woman's TikTok video showing budget-friendly PEP winter jackets for children grabbed people's attention

The lady showed off the adorable clothing items while she was shopping at the popular retail store

Parents on the social media platform thanked her for the plug, and expressed their gratitude in the comments section

A woman shared a plug for kids' winter jackets at Pep. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @motherplugger/TikTok

Winter is creeping in, and for many it means a wardrobe change. A helpful lady went on social to show the beautiful jackets they can get for their bundle of joys at Pep.

TikTok user shows kids' winter finds

She displayed the winter finds in a TikTok video posted on her account @motherplugger.

The stylish tiny jackets in various colours are priced at an affordable R179.99. She came across the clothing during her visit to the store.

Clothing video gains traction

Within three days the video clocked over 400,000 views, like and comments. Mommies and dadies on the video-sharing platform are buzzing with excitement.

Watch the video below:

Parents rave about the winter items

They raved about the woman's thoughtful gesture, and flooded the comments section with words of praise and appreciation.

Read some reactions below:

@user49032992613754 posted:

"To think I bought it ko Ackermans ka R310 yoh."

@amogelangmakola stated:

"Bathong a reasonable price and it looks warm. Many thanks."

@FlataMtambo shared:

"I am definitely getting this for my baby girl. ❤️"

@JessicaMeyer wrote:

"Ma'am, I am running for the brown one. "

@sandramatsatsi mentioned:

"Got the military one for my daughter and she looks cute in it. "

@veronavee commented:

"As I go there tomorrow for my kids bathong."

@sheri_Cocoo shared:

"It’s lovely. My daughter has the pink one."

@Njaby1030 added:

"Yoh this is nice. "

SA woman raves about Pep clothing collection

