A video of Pep's clothing is making waves and got people excited about the retail store's clothing offering

The TikTok video put the spotlight on pleather jackets, loafers, and sweater vests that are available at Pep

Netizens are raving about the affordable yet stylish finds, and many said the clothing store is underrated

A woman plugged Mzansi ladies with affordable clothing items from Pep. Image: @namrube

Source: TikTok

Pep's clothing collection has ignited a fashion frenzy across Mzansi, with one TikTok video showing the latest trends at affordable prices.

Stylish and affordable finds

The video shared by @namrube displays stunning pleather jackets, loafers, and sweater vests from a Pep store. It earned praise from netizens who believe the clothing store deserves more recognition for its amazing clothing.

Pep video's viewer count soars

The footage circulated fast on the platform, clocking an impressive 331,000 views and 20,000 likes in two days.

Watch the video below:

Durability concerns raised

While many are eager to refresh their wardrobes, some potential buyers voiced concerns about the longevity of faux leather jackets. Many are worried about them crumbling when exposed to sunlight.

See some comments below:

@abafanatheboys shared:

"I bought a leather jacket at Small Street going to Easter weekend at church. We were sitting in a stadium, the sun was too hot, and it started to melt. "

@Pheladiii wrote:

"MRP, Exact, Foschini and The Fix have the same leather jacket. Does it even matter where I buy it? It's literally the same design."

@Bliss posted:

"That leather once it tastes the sun, it's game over."

@Laylah mentioned:

"Pep is that girl, always has been you just gotta be patient and look around with her."

@tshepi_art wrote:

"Those loafers breathe when you step on them!"

@Nathi said:

"The white top is giving SHEIN."

@Djnieer commented:

"I will say it pep has been the OG plug however you need to know when to go there."

@noziphonkabinde26 added:

"People are sleeping on PEP they do have some nice stuff."

Stellenbosch woman scores epic finds at The Fix

In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African bargain buyer from Stellenbosch amazed netizens with her recent finds at a The Fix sale.

A TikTok video shows her unpacking eight stylish clothing items she bought at The Fix recently for a jaw-dropping total of just R403. The young woman's clothing haul included a pair of jeans for just R50 when the original price was R379.

