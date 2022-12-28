Amapiano star Sir Trill recently took to social media to demand the respect he deserved as a vocalist

The singer said he is one of the best Amapiano vocalists Mzansi has and other stars like Lady Du couldn't agree more

Sir Trill released his debut album in October this year which attracted over 1.5 million views within 6 hours of its release

Even though he only released his first album a few weeks ago, Sir Trill has collaborated with other stars and given Amapiano lovers many hits including Emlanjeni, John Wick, Yini Sdakwa, Kuwe, and many more.

In several Twitter posts, Sir Trill said he is trying to make the Amapiano genre last longer. He also mentioned that he brought a whole generation of piano vocalists. The vocalist also hinted at a new style of Amapiano coming soon. He added:

"You sing and rap on a beat. Listen to every song now. To the vocalists. Feed your families. A new style is coming. 6 voices by one artist. Let’s go !!!!"

Responding to Sir Trill, Amapiano star Lady Du admitted that Sir Trill is the legend he thinks he is. She tweeted:

"It will my brother, people will soon wake up. you are a legend, not just an artist!!! Too talented my G. I’m proud of you. Also evolving means understanding when to move and never to be moved by the wind still your biggest fan you know this "

Many people have since taken to the comments section to react, and here are a few reactions. @Nkukzin_Rsa wrote:

"I know @Daliwonga first you the second."

@gufafa9 said:

"Nah Sir Trilla a goat bro. Took Samthing Soweto's sound and took it to the next level..like took it to goat level "

@NandoGigaba commented:

"Give us the music. The accolades will speak for you."

@PeacejeiSA wrote:

"I heard that on INkantini Damnn Played with those voices."

@SizweObli:

"I don't think Samthing Soweto will like this tweet of yours."

