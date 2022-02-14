A young woman took to social media to share her partner's efforts to make her Valentine's Day special

In a tweet, she shared screenshots of how her bae sent her R5 000 to buy herself flowers on the 14th of February

Several social media users responded with adoration and sarcasm to the post, which has over 3 500 likes

The long-awaited Day of Love has finally arrived, and peeps are showing off their goodies and spoils on the social media streets.

Online user @mastu_sa took to social media to show off how her partner sent her R5 000 to buy flowers for Valentine's Day.

“He sent me money to go buy myself flowers tomorrow,” she said in the post.

The young woman even went on to share that the "Valentine's Day Olympics" had begun.

Her recent post got her online friends talking. While some gushed at the beautiful gesture, others did not hold back their witty 2 cents. Check out their comments on the tweet:

@sthebeworldwide asked:

“Is he married?”

@thandomasanabo wrote:

“@mangkgateng possible customer for flowers!”

@Usiya_yiDyan said:

“He's taken hun but R5k can mean you mean something to him... just not as much as the other one.”

@LindokuhleNxu commented:

“@ngehkizi come see what other boyfriends are doing for their girlfriends.”

@Gugulam_21 asked:

“Uyenzen girl kuthi uthole 5K for flowers? (What did you do to get 5K for flowers?)”

@Chrisssssy_Payn asked:

“Where y’all get these kind partners????”

@Rudi_NAZ commented:

“So many married men out there, you can pick one.”

@Yamkela_Manciya shared:

“Could've used Netflorist though and still send cash.”

SA woman shows off her gorgeous bouquet of flowers

Briefly News previously reported that Valentine's Day came early for a woman who took to social media to show off a gorgeous bouquet of red roses and her followers are overjoyed for her.

The beautiful fitness and wellness motivator @saneh31 captioned the post:

“These just got delivered.”

Users responded with a flood of cute emojis and messages on the post. Check out some of their comments:

@MonakaliNkala reacted:

“Lucky you girl.”

@ItsB_B_B said:

“Fortune a lucky man. Must be nice."

