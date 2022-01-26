A woman showed her delivery of a big and beautiful bouquet of red roses that she received recently

Valentine’s Day came early for the fitness and wellness motivator who posted the photos on her Twitter account

The post which has over 4100 likes had peeps feeling the love and responded with sweet reactions

It looks like Valentine’s Day came early for a woman who took to social media to show off a gorgeous bouquet of red roses and her followers are overjoyed for her.

The fitness and wellness motivator @saneh31 captioned the post:

“These just got delivered.”

Peeps show their love

Online users responded with a flood of cute emojis and messages on the post. Check out some of their comments:

@MonakaliNkala reacted:

“Lucky you girl.”

@ItsB_B_B

“Fortune a lucky man. Must be nice.”

@chinagetz reacted:

“Gorgeous.”

@sneh_phindii commented:

“Uphila iromantic movie straight dopest.”

@Zic_mabz said:

“Beautiful.”

@Vals_Bee said:

“My ex who used to get me flowers all the time texted me the other day, I ignored it but in hindsight I probably should have answered because I miss romantic gents.”

@__whit_ney asked:

“God when?”

