One woman who is drowning in the affection of her lover has given Mzansi every reason to swoon, thanks to the pedestal from which she is singing his praises.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Heading online on the one-year anniversary of their relationship, the Twitter user, @RoyaltyGomo, conveyed the most positively radiant tweet Saffas have seen so far this year.

Woman Gushes Over 'Girlfriend Proposal' From Bae, SA Gets the Feels: "Asked Again". Image: @RoyaltyGomo

Source: Twitter

The lucky lady shared a photo dump showing off the gifts she received, not only in celebration of the year that the two have been together but "Mr Right" going all out and taking the time to ask her to be his girlfriend all over again.

The caption read:

"I was asked again on our 1 year anniversary."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It didn't take too long before the kind and sweet gesture caught the attention of locals on social media, who likely were green with envy at the sight of the romantic stash. The images show a decorated room that has red and white balloons, that have their strings hanging down, hovering above the bed and touching the ceiling.

The bed is bedecked with rose petals arranged in a pattern and several distinctive pink gift-wrapped boxes that are sealed. Also on the bed is a bouquet and four individual cards with the words "WILL YOU BE MY GF?" arranged to house another bouquet in the centre.

The sultry scenes certainly captured the hearts and mind of love-inspired Saffas, who wasted little time heading to the mentions to react to the tweet, which attracted close to 5 000 likes and 800 retweets at the time of publication. More than 100 comments lit up the comments section, which came as no surprise.

Briefly News takes a look at the most colourful reactions to the post below.

Source: Briefly News