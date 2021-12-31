Khanyi Mbau is celebrating her first anniversary with Zimbabwean-born businessman Kudzai Mushonga and couldn't be happier

The actress headed online to pen an emotional tribute in which she mulled over not being able to celebrate the New Year with her boyfriend

Khanyi's Instagram followers flooded the post with a colourful array of well wishes and congratulations

Socialite Khanyi Mbau took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message reflecting on the year that was, which also happens to mark a year to the day since she and boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga started dating.

The pair's tumultuous relationship has been a hot topic in 2021, with things coming to a head several months ago when the bombshell news emerged that she'd ditched the Zimbabwean-born business tycoon by suddenly up and leaving from a vacation in Dubai to return to South Africa.

Khanyi and Kudzai are celebrating their one year anniversary. Image: @mbaureloaded

Since then, the pair seems to have found their footing and have often exchanged loved-up messages and expensive gifts, leaving the rest of Mzansi swooning each time. But taking to her social media on Friday, the actress lamented not being able to usher in the New Year with her boo in tow.

Mbau wrote:

"The 31st will forever be a special day for me going forward. As much as it’s the last day of the year and lots to be grateful for, today becomes very sentimental. Today is the day I started my relationship, and a year later, with all its lessons, experiences, laughter, tears and joy it has been a blessing."

She added:

"Sadly the travel bans have stollen this moment, we would have lit up the sky and painted the day silver and gold and made the atmosphere sparkle. But this won’t get my spirit down, there is so much to celebrate and to live for. Thank you darling for 365 days of learning and bliss."

Khanyi shared several stunning snaps of a bunch of grey-coloured round balloons placed along the stairwell of her home and a grouping of heart-shaped silver ones tied to a string.

Love strikes the right chords

Her love-struck followers swarmed around the touching post, wishing the starlet everything of the best for the year ahead and hoping that her relationship flourishes. Briefly News takes a look at some of the heartwarming reactions below.

@nnetemotlhabani wrote:

"Happy new year Khanyi, love and light to you and your loved ones. May you experience more love and build beautiful memories with Mr K!"

@siphie_mazibuko said:

"We share the same anniversary date. Happy anniversary to you and Mr K."

@iammokupe added:

"Happy Anniversary to u and Kudz. Enjoy and more blessings to u hun."

@zahmaz_makeupandbeauty mentioned:

"Happy 1 year anniversary my inlaw love you!"

@mvandabakamdaka offered:

"Many more years to add hone."

Nervous Khanyi wants to impress in ‘The Wife’ Season 2

Earlier, Briefly News reported it's an exciting time for Khanyi fans as they prepare to see their fave starring in the popular drama series, The Wife.

Khanyi, who is also elated to land the role but also nervous to do it justice, is set to frontman the second season of the show as the eldest wife of the Zulu clan. Just when fans thought The Wife can't get any better, Sunday World reported that Khanyi has joined the cast of the fan-favourite show.

Khanyi has announced that she will be playing Zandile, The Resolute aka Nksosana's wife (Mondli Makhoba). The actress will make her first debut this week and assume a bigger role in February next year.

