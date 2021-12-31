Local celebrities and fans have been flooding the timeline in the past few days to react to DJ Karabo "Miss Ducasse" Mokanyane's passing

The musician's family confirmed in a statement that she died on Wednesday due to complications following abdominal surgery

More than a week before her passing, Mokanyane tweeted that she'd survived a near-death experience while in hospital

The local music and entertainment landscape is poorer after the untimely passing of popular musician Karabo "Miss Ducasse" Mokanyane, who succumbed to abdominal surgery-related complications earlier this week.

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the industry as celebrity friends and fans mourn her passing. Many have taken to social media to express shock at the news while reflecting on some of their fondest memories with the personality.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mokanyane's family expressed gratitude for the love displayed by acquaintances, associates and industry friends, who continue to grapple with her death.

The South African reported the DJ escaped a "near-death experience" just a few days before, which saw her taking to Twitter to notify her followers. It was not clear what led Mokanyane to be hospitalised at the time.

"To think I almost died…That is trauma beyond anything. No one should experience this. I’m still not well not sure how long for but damn I want to live. Everyday I ask God for life and to live. Tired of needles and everything else,” she tweeted.

Among a host of celebrities and entertainers to share their condolences was rapper and businesswoman Boity, who wrote:

"Haai, guys. Wow. May you rest in eternal peace, Karabo. May it be a serene, blissful journey back home, angel."

Actress Terry Pheto wrote:

"I’m so sorry Auntie. Rest in peace, Beautiful."

DJ Sbu took to his Twitter account in clear disbelief over the news.

"OMG not you Shuga. I can't believe it. This is heartbreaking if it's true. I hope it's not. Condolences to close friends and family," he wrote.

Source: Briefly News