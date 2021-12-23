South African television personality, life coach and activist Angie Diale has died after a short illness

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the announcement with his followers on Twitter

Locals have since been sharing fond memories of watching Diale on TV and praised her good-naturedness

Another sad loss is plastering the timeline on social media in South Africa after the news emerged on Thursday that popular TV presenter and HIV activist Angie Diale has passed away on Thursday.

The news first broke on Twitter, with well-known entertainment commentator Phil Mphela sharing the announcement with his followers. Diale, who also took up work as a life coach, died at Leratong Hospital in Krugersdorp following a short illness, per a statement released by her family. She was 55.

Briefly News understands the former Please Step In and Relate presenter, on Mzansi Magic's and SABC 1, respectively, is survived by her mother, husband, and two children. In addition to presenting, she was an authority on health and relationship matters, which saw her taking on the role of a counsellor.

While details of the memorial service and funeral are yet to be confirmed, social media was awash with a flood of tributary messages as South Africans from all walks of life remembered the life and times of the fallen star.

Many shared fond memories of watching her on TV and praised the strong, stoic and assertive manner in which she delivered presenting. One person reminisced about seeing her on Please Step In, saying when she reprimanded a person on national TV, it felt like she was talking to them.

Below, Briefly News takes a look at many of the other reactions that were shared on Diale's passing.

@KhukhwaneS wrote:

"This is the type of woman we need to celebrate at all cost, honesty and brave. she resolved a lot of family problems. Rest in peace, ma'am Angie."

@sollymakganoto said:

"I'm one of the lucky few to have seen her in person."

@MoiponeAest added:

"May her soul rest in peace. Mam Angie normalised interventions and social work services in our communities."

@Sakhumuzi__ offered:

"Once met her. The love and positivity she exudes. May her soul rest in internal peace."

