Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni's arrest on 12 May 2026 brought attention to his daughter, who was supporting him, and she was a recognisable face

Podcast and chill co-host Sol Phenduka was one of the X users who pointed out that the notorious taxi boss was Thando Nje's father

South Africans looked back on Thando Nje's past viral interaction with Slikour, and it hit different after the revelation of her father's identity

Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni's daughter drew attention in court. Image: @Radebe_merci / @sanebhengu1 / X

Source: UGC

Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni was hogging headlines since appearing in court for a case of extortion. Attention shifted to his family after online users realised that he was Thando Nje's dad. The family link between the taxi boss and the musician became a hot topic among online users.

In a post on X, Sol Phenduka shared his reaction to spotting Thando Nje in the background of Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni 's photo when he recently appeared in court. The co-host of Podcast and Chill pointed out that she was the taxi boss's daughter after online users speculated about her presence.

Thando Nje was linked to dad Joe "Ferari" Sibanyoni on social media. Image: @Iam_Gadifele

Source: UGC

Thando Nje's profile on LinkedIn confirms that the musician's name and surname are Thando Sibanyoni. She described herself as a freelance designer and creative generalist. See the post of the taxi bosses below:

Who is Thando Nje?

Many people shared the past video where Thando tried to explain her stage name to Slikour, who was not catching on. Online users felt the past viral moment was even funnier in the context of her real surname. Read the comments below:

@shazzybantuzar said:

"She should have sat at the back, as from that moment going forward, the whole industry's perception of her has already taken a turn, unless she really wants this bad PR."

@OkuhleSA added:

'So the 'NJE' was never silent. It was a placeholder, she couldn't risk tainting her career with that surname, Poor Thando."

@PrinceTshina wrote:

"She did well hiding her last name cause I attended the same lectures with her back in 2022 at Varsity College PTA . Finding out her last name on this app quite crazy."

@Sgqamza_ commented:

"Up and coming artist for a decade but driving luxury cars makes sense now. The Nje isn’t silent after all."

@Lepara0 wrote:

"Dzamn, all those Maybachs and Ferraris on TikTok now make sense."

@fiiilwe_ added:

"I respect how the kids don’t associate themselves with their scammer parents."

@Moe_Muny said:

"I once saw a video of her driving the latest Maybach SUV on this here app. That should have been a giveaway."

Joe Sibanyoni extortion case heats up

Briefly News previously reported that a fourth suspect linked to the high-profile extortion case involving Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni is expected to hand himself over to police on Friday.

The suspect is set to join Sibanyoni and two other businessmen who are already facing serious charges of extortion and money laundering.

The accused appeared briefly at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court earlier this week, where the matter was postponed. They are expected back in court on Friday, 15 May 2026, to apply for bail as investigations continue.

Source: Briefly News