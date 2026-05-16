Fans have dug up an old picture of 18-year-old Rihanna to prove that Tyla is "copying" her style, fashion, dress sense and music

This came after their shady Met Gala drama, where Rihanna seemingly did not want to engage with her

The Navy is adamant that Tyla is trying to replace Rihanna when she was in her prime

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Fans are convinced that Tyla is copying 18-year-old Rihanna. Image: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The Navy has ignited a debate about Tyla and her fashion choices, pointing out similarities between her and Rihanna's.

Following the Met Gala drama, fans have dug up an old picture of 18-year-old Rihanna to prove that Tyla is "a copycat".

Is Tyla copying Rihanna

Following the Met Gala drama, where Rihanna seemingly ignored Tyla and did not seem eager to speak with her, the Navy and the Tygers have been at each other's throats.

When you look at Tyla's fashion moments, some fans were reminded of teenage Rihanna when she was in her prime. In her latest posts, Tyla wore a gold top with unbottend jeans. The viral photos instantly sparked a frenzy, as fans noticed that Rihanna wore something similar when she was 18.

@Rihspresso dug up the photo with the caption, "This is getting scary…"

It is no secret that Tyla sees Rihanna as one of her biggest musical inspirations. In previous interviews, Tyla has always made it known that the What's My Name hitmaker has a major influence on her art. Speaking to Trevor Noah on Interview Magazine, Tyla drew comparisons in both their upbringings.

“..I do remember loving the story of Rihanna because she came from outside of America. It made me feel like my dream was achievable because, as you said, it’s not something that happens every day for us. My whole family wanted to be stars, and it didn’t happen for them.”

Fans saw a photo of 18-Year-Old Rihanna to compare Tyla's fashion. Image: Julian Hamilton/Getty Images/TheStewartofNY

Source: Getty Images

Fans call out Tyla

The drama is not ending anytime soon:

@Rihspresso said:

"Notice how she is clearly paying homage to Aaliyah in magazines unrelated to Music and Rihanna, citing her, but Tyla promoting her music by copying Rihanna’s looks."

@TheeAzanian shared:

"Tyla looks better, NEXT."

@BloomeGlow replied:

"At this point, I think she’s obsessed, and it’s scary. Imagine her creepily staring at Rihanna from a corner during the gala."

@Ladylovesbands reacted:

"Tyla has no hits right now. This is a deliberate strategy to stay relevant. Its kinda working for her."

@Eristheeangel1 is fed up:

"I'm legit so sick of the older girls’ fanbases preaching about their faves' impact, and then getting annoying when the generation that grew up watching them takes inspo. This is literally the fruit of their labour. Britney fans do it. Hive does it, barbs do it. Now navy. It’s tired."

Tyla bags international win

In a previous report from Briefly News, a short audio of the song Tyla has in store for the 2026 FIFA World Cup also sparked interest.

Amid the online frenzy between Tyla and Rihanna's fan base, the South African officially made another major stride in her career.

Source: Briefly News