On Tuesday, 5 May 2026, 1st for Women announced its new podcast presented by its brand ambassador Anele Mdoda

The first episode premiered on 6 May and featured two guests who discussed grief, healing, and coping with job loss

Social media users praised Anele Mdoda’s interviewing style, with some relating personally to the topics discussed in the episode

Anele Mdoda's debut podcast episode left South Africans teary-eyed. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Anele Mdoda is over the moon after announcing the launch of her podcast. Her first episode left South Africans in their feels as she and her guests candidly discussed a pertinent subject.

The former Real Talk host was previously in the news after her lawyer husband, Bonelela 'Buzza' Mgudlwa, was ordered to repay R14 million.

While she is known for hosting various shows on traditional media, Anele Mdoda is stepping into the world of new media with the launch of her new podcast.

Anele Mdoda launches podcast and premieres first episode

The podcast, which is in partnership with the insurance company 1st for Women, for which she is a brand ambassador, will be titled The Anele Podcast - Her and Now.

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The Anele Podcast – Her and Now will feature only eight episodes with phenomenal women across South Africa, having conversations that unpack the findings of 1st for Women’s inaugural Her and Now: Insights into the Women of South Africa 2025 report.

On Tuesday, 5 May 2026, 1st for Women announced Anele Mdoda’s new podcast on its official Instagram account. The post was captioned:

“It’s more than a podcast. It’s a reflection of real lives, real voices, and real truths. The Anele Podcast Her & Now launches this week. Keep an eye out…you won’t want to miss what’s coming!”

See the post below:

On Tuesday, 6 May, The Anele Podcast – Here and Now premiered its first episode featuring the late rapper Kierna “AKA” Forbes’ mother, Lynn Forbes and award-winning storyteller Pilani Bubu. In the teaser shared on the 1st for Women Instagram account, Lynn Forbes discussed processing grief following the passing of her son and coping with job loss among other issues.

Watch the episode teaser by clicking the link.

SA reacts to Anele Mdoda's first podcast episode

In the comments, social media users applauded Anele Mdoda’s interviewing style, especially for allowing Lynn Forbes to express herself freely. Forbes also thanked First for Women for providing a safe space for women.

Here are some of the comments:

lynnforbesza:

“Real-life conversations can be uneasy, but they are so needed. So blessed to be part of this. 🙏🏽🫶🏽”

promise_makunyane shared:

“Currently separated from my 7-year marriage, and for someone who hardly took care of herself, I must say navigating finances is a whole new world for me, but by choice, so I can only imagine for you, Lynn 🫂 🥹❤️”

yamavondoyi applauded:

“I’m so glad Anele encouraged her to ‘go on about it for too long’🖤”

minniemika_ shared:

“@lynnforbesza 🧡 sending you love, always. I’m so proud of you for your strength and openness.”

nontetelelochina said:

“😢😢am sorry I was chopping onions 🌰”

mandylicious25 shared:

“😢Just tears again hearing all this 🙏”

Mzansi reacted to Anele Mdoda's first podcast episode. Image: 1stforwomen

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda’s former helper wins CCMA case

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda was allegedly dragged before the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) by her former domestic helper.

The worker, Thuleleni Mlalazi, reportedly claimed that she was unfairly dismissed from her role.

Source: Briefly News