South African superfan MamaJoy Chauke sparked some backlash online after sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter)

MamaJoy shared a photo of Paul Mashatile on the same day that the Constitutional Court was delivering a ruling

Social media users weighed in on MamaJoy's post, questioning the timing of it and noting the upcoming World Cup

MamaJoy Chauke sparked some backlash online over her support for Paul Mashatile amid the Constitutional Court's Phala Phala ruling. Image: Sefa Karacan/ Emmanuel Dunand

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – MamaJoy Chauke has sparked backlash online with her latest social media post.

The South African superfan, who is no stranger to being in the headlines, has got social media buzzing after showing support for Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

MamaJoy’s post, on 8 May 2026, came on the exact day that the Constitutional Court delivered its ruling on whether Parliament acted constitutionally and rationally when it voted against adopting a Section 89 Independent Panel Report into Phala Phala. The report found prima facie evidence that the president may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of a robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm.

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MamaJoy's post coincided with the Constitutional Court's ruling on a matter related to Phala Phala. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

What did MamaJoy post?

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), MamaJoy shared a photo of Mashatile, captioning it "Lead Us Cde President Mashatile". While she didn’t say anything else, the timing of the post had many speculating that she was lobbying for the country’s Deputy President to take over if Ramaphosa were to be impeached.

Following the National Assembly’s rejection of the report, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African Transformation Movement (ATM) approached the court, accusing Parliament of acting unlawfully and unconstitutionally and shielding the president.

With the ConCourt ruling in favour of the EFF and ATM, Parliament will have to begin impeachment proceedings. Parliament will have to set up an impeachment committee, which will probe the matter. Depending on the outcome of the committee’s findings, Members of Parliament could have to vote on whether to impeach Ramaphosa or not.

South Africans weigh in on MamaJoy’s post

Social media users commented on MamaJoy’s post, with many criticising her and others referencing her recent push for funding to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

@lioneszT stated:

“Hawu. From Pirates to Royal AM, from PSL to SAFA, from Zizi Kodwa to Gayton McKenzie and now from Cyril Ramaphosa to Paul Mashatile. PapaJoy is on the line.”

@TomKhosa asked:

“Kahle wena. Why do you associate with known criminals? First, it was Danny Jordaan and now the Alex mafia.”

@OnkeZulu claimed:

“You've just sealed your coffin. You'll be watching the World Cup at your local tavern.”

@akubenjalo1 stated:

“Please stick to the lakes and the rivers that you are used to, which is sport. Leave politics. It’s not in your league because you are led by emotions rather than being rational. Supporting corruption to benefit you.”

@KeSeRomeo asked:

“Now or going into the 2030 FIFA World Cup? You think he'll appoint a minister who'll take you to the World Cup? Oh, wait, he must lead us now, because Ramaphosa failed to axe Gayton when you ‘directed’ him to?”

@NtombikayiseBa6 questioned:

“Lead us where?”

@BennieSonamzi stated:

“You are now angry at Ramaphosa. Blame Gayton McKenzie for not sponsoring you for the World Cup.”

@KhotsiALutendo added:

“MamaJoy doesn’t do soft launches.”

@coverslanny said:

“Hebanna, what happened between you and Cyril? I thought you were buddies. Is this about the World Cup? Anyway, this one (Mashatile) will not last. The Alex scandal will come back, including his friendship with Edwin Sodi.”

Presidency notes Constitutional Court's ruling

Briefly News also reported that the Presidency released a statement following the Constitutional Court's ruling.

The ConCourt ruled that the National Assembly had acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into Phala Phala.

The Presidency insisted that President Cyril Ramaphosa respected the Constitutional Court’s judgment on the matter.

Source: Briefly News