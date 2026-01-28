Lynn Forbes and Tony Forbes have penned emotional messages to the late AKA on his heavenly birthday

The rapper who would have turned 38 on Wednesday, 28 January 20206, was murdered in February 2023

Mzansi also gathered to celebrate the late rapper on his heavenly birthday by sharing emotional tributes

AKA would have turned 38 on his heavenly birthday. Image: Tonydforbes, Lynnforbes

Source: Instagram

The Supa Mega is all Mzansi is talking about today as he celebrated his birthday. The rapper's parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, brought tears to everyone's eyes with their painful tributes to their late son.

On what would have been his 38th birthday, rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, affectionately known as AKA, was remembered for his raw talent, uplifiting rhymes and confidence on stage. Opening the floor for birthday messages, his Instagram page, which is run by his team, hailed AKA for being a one-of-a-kind rapper.

"Today, the nation pauses to honour a son of the soil who carried South Africa with him wherever he went. Kiernan’s voice gave us confidence, his music gave us identity, and his legacy continues to inspire generations. Though he may be absent in body, his presence lives on in every lyric, every memory, every dream he helped shape. 38 in spirit. Infinite in legacy. Long live Supa Mega Live Long."

What Lynn and Tony said about AKA on his birthday

Speaking directly to her son, Lynn penned a message where she remembered his lively spirit, which always brought warmth to her heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Lynn shared the little things she remembers the most about AKA, which ranged from his laugh to his ideas, how he spent his spare time, and their lunch dates and more.

"We had so many moments. Highs and lows, but these days I choose to remember the highs. Your laugh that was more like a chuckle, our chats, and the way you’d get excited when you had a new idea. I think about the hugs, the teasing, the small everyday moments that made up our life together. Some part of you always remained a little boy," she wrote. "So many of those little things are missing from my days now," she added.

Lynn said she will always treasure their moments together and all of the things she got to learn about AKA.

In the same spirit, Tony Forbes also penned a sweet message to AKA and spoke to him as though he were still with him.

"Happy birthday, boy. Shu 38! You are getting old. I am thinking of you. Proud of you. And grateful that I have you. Is Ma baking a cake for you?"

Fans revisit AKA and Bonang's relationship

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African media personality Bonang Matheba and the late AKA made headlines on social media regarding their past relationship

An online user posted a series of their pictures together as a couple for the 2016/2026 challenge

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the star's past mjolo

Source: Briefly News