Lynn Forbes, the mother of slain rapper AKA, posted a throwback Instagram video of them during their happier times

In the post, Lynn Forbes shared a piece of information that the Megacy found heartwarming to know about

The post came on the day the Ndimande brothers made their court appearance. Lynn also attended her first court hearing

Lynn Forbes spoke about the tradition she and AKA had adopted.

The mother of the late AKA, Lynn Forbes, took to social media to remember him. In her Instagram post, Lynn spoke fondly of her late son, sharing with the Megacy some of their sweet family traditions, which included Kairo Forbes.

On Friday, Lynn posted a throwback video from their lunch dates and how they would often exchange laughs.

"Kiernan, Kairo and I had this thing called Forbes Fun Fridays, where we did unplanned, random things together, when possible, on the Fridays when Kairo came to stay with Kiernan for the week, and I would move in for the week to help him take care of Kairo. Those were special times. We would be silly, do normal family stuff and laugh so much, and sometimes we won’t agree."

Lynn Forbes and AKA used to go for lunch and do other activities on Fridays.

This sweet post came at a time when Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande made a recent brief virtual appearance before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 9 January 2026. The two Ndimande brothers were apprehended in eSwatini and then later extradited to South Africa.

They form part of the people who got arrested in connection with Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane's murders, which happened in February 2023.

During their appearance, the defence requested that they be moved to the eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre in Kokstad.

In 2025, Lynn attended her very first court proceedings, as she had avoided them since they started.

Fans respond to Lynn's post

Below are some of the reactions from fans and online users:

amukies_mhlavasi_ngobeni said:

"Forever and always in our hearts."

karenmoonga_ expressed:

"We Miss Him, We Love Him, We Miss You Together. And We Love You, Glammy. Thank you For Always Keeping His Legacy Close To Us. Thanks For The Friday Reminder. It's An AKA Playlist."

shameera .rahaman responded:

"Always in our hearts. This is bittersweet for sharing with Glammy."

nolwandlemothoa added:

"Never met Kieran, but loved his music. His passing still hurts very deep, may God heal us on this one struu."

maaya_makaora shared:

"We hold him dearly in our hearts, Glammy. Thank you for being so kind with his memory. May his memories heal you and elevate you in more ways than one."

Watch the heartwarming video below:

