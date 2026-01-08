Radio and TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently spoke about the moment he realised that he was famous

For more than 20 years, Sizwe Dhlomo has been a prominent figure in the South African media industry

Social media users reacted to Sizwe's X post with humour and mixed reactions

Sizwe Dhlomo spoke about the moment he became famous. Image: SizweDhlomo

South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently reflected on the moment the fame bug hit him.

Dhlomo, who has made a name for himself in the music, TV and radio industries, first noticed that people got to know him more than 20 years ago.

When did Sizwe realise he was famous?

It first started when Sizwe laughed at an X post from Complex about Maya Hawke speaking about the moment she met a super fan.

"Maya Hawke opens up about the moment she realised she had made it big. “I was walking down the street with my dad when someone went, “Whoa, hey!” My dad turned around and said, “Sorry, I’m not doing any more pictures or photos today,” but the guy replied, “I don’t know who you are, man. I wanted to talk to Robin,” the post reads.

After catching Sizwe's reaction, a fan asked, "Wena Siz, when did you realise you were famous?"

The radio star then reacted and said a few ladies got excited for him on a random Saturday in Sandton. He admitted that he was expecting it to be people he went to school with; however, they were fans. This happened in 2005, when he had moved to Johannesburg.

"Lol! In 2005, after my first show, I went to Sandton that Saturday. A bunch of girls screamed my name, and I turned around, expecting it to be people I went to school with because I had only been in JHB for two weeks. They then said, “We were watching you on Wednesday.”

Social media users reacted to Dhlomo's revelation:

@Scarnia_11 said:

"It was at that very moment that the Ego grew exponentially."

@ZikhaliBandile asked:

"2005 was crazy times indeed. These days, even if we saw you in a top TV show just yesterday, we are gonna ignore you like some random broke guy. Famous people used to love Braamfontein back then cause ladies and students used to give them validation, but these days, such doesn't exist anymore. The industry is changing, isn't it, Siz?"

@maninthebigCity replied:

"You’re rich, I wouldn’t say you’re that famous tbh."

@tuminoge stated:

"Five years later, I saw you on Live Amp."

@Koonxumalo responded:

"There was a time when you and Moozlie were working in Stanger. Girls screamed for you more than they did for K.O"

