Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently responded to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's exchange with a young fan at a stadium

The Kaya FM radio personality was puzzled by a clip of Kolisi taking off his shorts and handing them to his supporter

South Africans took to social media to respond to the viral video of the rugby star's interaction with the fan

Popular TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo left social media buzzing when he questioned Siya Kolisi's interaction with a fan following the Springboks' victory against Ireland on 22 November 2025.

Dhlomo, who recently revealed why he won't play Shebeshxt on Kaya FM, asked why the rugby player didn't give him something else.

The Kaya FM radio personality reacted to a video of Kolisi on his X account on Monday, 24 November 2025.

"Lol! Why didn’t he give him his boots or something?" he wrote.

According to MDN News, the young fan didn’t have a phone for a selfie, so Siya Kolisi gave him his shorts.

South Africans' comments on the video

@MSeegei said:

"Yeah, no, he’s most definitely tryna find another white woman."

@PopeOfPop_ responded:

"When he gave him his boots, why didn't he give him his socks?"

@MLephollet70883 replied:

"This is what we call a 'spur of the moment gesture' wena Aprendo...wa lapisa wena Pitsi wamo Tsulu," (you're exhausting, a Zulu Pitsi.)

@SHERIFF_MRD wrote:

"Ae mahn, you have his contacts mahn, why don't you ask him?"

@capesocialist responded:

"He had the long jacket, so it was the logical choice."

@WINSTON74502263 said:

"That's maybe why he got divorced. He just can't keep his pants on."

@DR_carter_SA replied:

"This guy is built differently."

@Escobunos responded:

"He gave him something, but had other moves in it."

@Sir_Detective commented:

"When it's big, it's big, you gotta show black power."

@DavidMogashoa reacted:

"He just wanted to show those ladies his parcels😂😂!"

@Nhlanhla_Legend wrote:

"We all know his mom is keeping those shorts for him. She will buy the young man a new pair lol."

@Thabang413458 responded:

"They use these boots for a prolonged amount of time. These boots are manufactured according to their feet. Similar to NBA stars when they remove the inside pads.:

@LedwabaRonald replied:

"Even if he had given him boots, someone was gonna say why he didn't give him that padded jacket. What matters is the priceless joy on the boy's face."

@Siphosethu_Mdab reacted:

"Sometimes superstars like Siya get boots that are tailor-made specifically for their feet, so it becomes hard to just give them away."

@kgeewhite17 wrote:

"O na le show off ga bona stocko sa makgowa," (He's a show off when he sees white people.)

