An X post announced Londie London's award win on November 23, 2025

The announcement was paired with Londie London's picture in an elegant gown, although it was not from the ceremony

Replies to the post included congratulations, mixed with questions about the category and the win's merit

An X post on November 23, 2025, announced that Londie London had won the Best Female Personality award at the National Film and TV Awards (NFTA) 2025.

The announcement drew a lot of engagement, with replies ranging from supportive messages to sceptical comments questioning the category and voting process. Londie London was nominated for this category a month ago.

The NFTA recognise achievements in South African film and television, with this edition honouring personalities for their media influence.

See the post below:

X users' replies reflect mixed sentiments

The X post's replies showed a divide, with some celebrating the win and others expressing doubt. @RyanLoneTwin commented, voicing out scepticism:

"Sympathy votes, I'm sure."

Another user, @Lulu_zaR opined:

"Should’ve been 'Best woman' because her patience deserved that."

@MissLu_njee asked:

"What did Minnie win? Phela she was busy acting for us at RHOD."

User @koketsol asked simply, attaching a photo highlighting confusion over the award:

"Personality?"

Not all comments were from naysayers. The section also had its fair share of positivity. @Amor_Kotola cheered on:

"You go girl!"

@Ndumnyandu wrote:

"Siyambongela uMaLondon."

Another user, @KatlegoLerumo, said:

"We agree."

@Spookiloo applauded Londie London, writing:

"Well deserved."

NFTA celebrates local talent with big names

The NFTA, launched in 2023 under the global National Film Academy, continues to celebrate top local talent with its public-driven nomination system. The 2025 edition pulled in more than 1.9 million submissions from fans, with voting handled through the academy’s online platform.

This year’s ceremony honoured some of Mzansi’s biggest icons, including Dr John Kani, who receives the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Leon Schuster, Alfred Ntombela and Dr Jerry Mofokeng Makhetha are celebrated for their outstanding contributions.

Category assesses influence in media

According to the NFTA website, the Best Female Personality category evaluates impact through television and film. This would include reality formats where London's appearances on The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) sparked discussions on empowerment.

Entries from 2024-2025 underwent review by judges for authenticity and audience ties. Prior recipients included actors from Uzalo and The Wife.

Londie London's background in entertainment

Londie London, who announced the launch of her hair salon not so long ago, began her career in music with the 2017 single He Goes. The song gained widespread recognition and was followed by other popular songs like You Were Mine.

She joined Showmax's RHOD in 2022 for season two. She was announced as a new cast member in January 2022, and the season premiered in late January 2022.

