2025 is definitely Londie London's year of blessings, success and many achievements. The reality TV star was recently nominated for the National Film and TV Awards.

On Thursday, 23 October 2025, the singer and former Real Housewives of Durban cast member excitedly announced on her social media page that she has been nominated for the Best Female TV Personality at the National Film and TV Awards 2025 alongside Sorisha Naidoo.

Londie expressed her gratitude to her fans and everyone who has been supporting her craft, and also pleaded to them to cast their votes for her to win the award. This stunning recognition comes months after she announced the launch of her own hair salon in Johannesburg.

"Wow… nominated for Best TV Personality at the National Film & Television Awards 🥹💫 Feeling so grateful and emotional right now 🤍

Your votes would mean the world to me 🥹 Please take a moment to vote and help bring this one home! 🫶🏽✨ #NFTA #TVPersonality #GratefulHeart."

Fans congratulated Londie on her award nomination

Shortly after the star revealed the news about her award nomination on social media, many netizens couldn't help but feel super excited and happy for Londie London as they flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say below:

rue_the_one_ wrote:

"Me and my husband and his friends we are voting for you all the way from Zimbabwe."

tourbeeh commented:

"I love how you are running with the lemons that were thrown at you."

sthemadondoo responded:

"Ooooow my word nangu mina! Thank you, beautiful and congratulations."

aya_amber_mdekazi said:

"Oh you’re the best mama , we’re right behind you."

_samkelwe mentioned:

"You absolutely deserve this one mama."

ms_masibe replied:

"Congratulations you deserve it 🙏🏾Definitely voting."

ayanda11369 stated:

"Congrats, Londie, I love you Sooo much and wish you nothing but the best."

leemo_k congratulated the star:

"Congrats, my twinnie!! ❤️❤️🙌 well deserved!! Your diary sessions were amazing."

nandimbat shared:

"Oh, sana Londie London is such a lady, I've been saying this for years, even when she speaks unesizothe man, this is well deserved."

Londie London's amazing voice impresses peeps

In a previous report from Briefly News, Londie London left many of her fans impressed, with many suggesting that she ventures into gospel music. Londie shone in a viral video, sparking calls for her to switch from Amapiano to gospel music.

Fans praised her amazing vocals, as some fans said she has a spiritual gift and would succeed in the gospel industry. Despite her facing multiple personal struggles after her breakup, Londie has rebuilt her career with successful business ventures, including a perfume and braids brand.

