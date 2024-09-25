Official List of Nominees for the 2nd Annual National Film & TV Awards Announced
- The nominees for the 2nd Annual National Film & TV Awards 2024 have been revealed
- The event will be taking place at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria on 9 November 2024
- The voting lines will close on 26 October, giving fans a chance to choose their favourite personalities
It will be a night of glitz and glam as some of South Africa's best in entertainment will be awarded for their stellar performances at the 2nd Annual National Film & TV Awards.
Nominees for NFTA revealed
The list of nominees for the NFTAs has been released. The award ceremony is slated to be held at the Opera Theatre, Pretoria, on Saturday, 9 November 2024.
Global Partnerships Director at the National Film Academy, Sara Kensington, spoke about the objective of the NFTA, which is to promote South African talent to the world.
"South African film and television have long been a reflection of the nation’s rich cultural tapestry."
A list of some of the local stars nominated
Stars such as Connie Ferguson bagged three nominations, including Outstanding Performance and Celebrity Personality of the Year.
Other notable mentions include Lawrence Maleka and Kwanele Mthethwa for their performances in Lobola Man.
The nominees for Best Actress at this year's ceremony include Nambitha Ben-Mazwi for Savage Beauty/ Empini and Katlego Lebogang for Yoh! Christmas / Spinner, Ama Qamata in her role in Blood and Water, Rosemary Zimu for Savage Beauty, Sivenathi Mabuye for her portrayal in How to Ruin Love, Deli Malinga - Umkokha for The Curse, Nthati Moshesh for Savage Beauty, Kwanele Mthetwa on Lobola Man, Lethabo Mekoa on Skeem Saam, Megan Saayman in Old Righteous Blues, Connie Ferguson on Heart of the Hunter, Motsoaledi Setumon on A Soweto Love Story.
More nominees include:
Best Actor
Siyabonga Twala – Empini
Sisanda Henna – Heart of the Hunter
Melusi Mbele - The Butchers Soul
Louw Venter - Som van Twee
Kagiso Modupe – Losing Lerato 2
Lawrence Maleka - Lobola Man
Bonko Khoza – Red Ink
Lunga Shabalala – A Soweto Love Story
Pietie Beyers – Eksie Pefektsie
Ayden Croy - Old Righteous Blues
Best Actress in a TV Series
Nqobile Khumalo – Red Ink
Deli Malinga - Umkokha - The Curse
Marlee van der Merwe – Binnelanders
Beata Bena Green – Wyfie
Cindy Swanepoel - Koek
Buntu Petse – Miseducation
Zikhona Sodlaka - Gqeberha – The Empire
Nambitha Ben Mazwi – Empini
Busi Kondleka – Lindelwa
Makoma Mohale – Queen Modjadji
Kim Engelbrecht – Reyka
Best Actor in a TV Series
S’ dumo Mtshali – My Brothers Keeper
Motlatsi Mafatshe - House of Zwide
Kwenzo Ngcobo – Ekhaya Backpackers
Thembinkosi Mthembu – The River
Siyabonga Twala – Empini
Jesse Suntele – Savage Beauty
Sipho Ndlovu – Queen Modjadji
Wiseman Mncube – Uzalo (Season 9)
Thembinkosi Mthembu – Shaka Illembe/ Adulting
Dumisani Mbepe – Savage Beauty
Jason Willemse – U’Bettina Wethu
The voting lines will close on 26 October 2024.
Kwenzo Ngcobo and Thembinkosi Mthembu go head to head
