The nominees for the 2nd Annual National Film & TV Awards 2024 have been revealed

The event will be taking place at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria on 9 November 2024

The voting lines will close on 26 October, giving fans a chance to choose their favourite personalities

It will be a night of glitz and glam as some of South Africa's best in entertainment will be awarded for their stellar performances at the 2nd Annual National Film & TV Awards.

Nominees for NFTA revealed

The list of nominees for the NFTAs has been released. The award ceremony is slated to be held at the Opera Theatre, Pretoria, on Saturday, 9 November 2024.

Global Partnerships Director at the National Film Academy, Sara Kensington, spoke about the objective of the NFTA, which is to promote South African talent to the world.

"South African film and television have long been a reflection of the nation’s rich cultural tapestry."

A list of some of the local stars nominated

Stars such as Connie Ferguson bagged three nominations, including Outstanding Performance and Celebrity Personality of the Year.

Other notable mentions include Lawrence Maleka and Kwanele Mthethwa for their performances in Lobola Man.

The nominees for Best Actress at this year's ceremony include Nambitha Ben-Mazwi for Savage Beauty/ Empini and Katlego Lebogang for Yoh! Christmas / Spinner, Ama Qamata in her role in Blood and Water, Rosemary Zimu for Savage Beauty, Sivenathi Mabuye for her portrayal in How to Ruin Love, Deli Malinga - Umkokha for The Curse, Nthati Moshesh for Savage Beauty, Kwanele Mthetwa on Lobola Man, Lethabo Mekoa on Skeem Saam, Megan Saayman in Old Righteous Blues, Connie Ferguson on Heart of the Hunter, Motsoaledi Setumon on A Soweto Love Story.

More nominees include:

Best Actor

Siyabonga Twala – Empini

Sisanda Henna – Heart of the Hunter

Melusi Mbele - The Butchers Soul

Louw Venter - Som van Twee

Kagiso Modupe – Losing Lerato 2

Lawrence Maleka - Lobola Man

Bonko Khoza – Red Ink

Lunga Shabalala – A Soweto Love Story

Pietie Beyers – Eksie Pefektsie

Ayden Croy - Old Righteous Blues

Best Actress in a TV Series

Nqobile Khumalo – Red Ink

Deli Malinga - Umkokha - The Curse

Marlee van der Merwe – Binnelanders

Beata Bena Green – Wyfie

Cindy Swanepoel - Koek

Buntu Petse – Miseducation

Zikhona Sodlaka - Gqeberha – The Empire

Nambitha Ben Mazwi – Empini

Busi Kondleka – Lindelwa

Makoma Mohale – Queen Modjadji

Kim Engelbrecht – Reyka

Best Actor in a TV Series

S’ dumo Mtshali – My Brothers Keeper

Motlatsi Mafatshe - House of Zwide

Kwenzo Ngcobo – Ekhaya Backpackers

Thembinkosi Mthembu – The River

Siyabonga Twala – Empini

Jesse Suntele – Savage Beauty

Sipho Ndlovu – Queen Modjadji

Wiseman Mncube – Uzalo (Season 9)

Thembinkosi Mthembu – Shaka Illembe/ Adulting

Dumisani Mbepe – Savage Beauty

Jason Willemse – U’Bettina Wethu

The voting lines will close on 26 October 2024.

Kwenzo Ngcobo and Thembinkosi Mthembu go head to head

In a previous report from Briefly News, actors Kwenzo Ngcobo and Thembinkosi Mthembu are both nominated at the 2024 National Film and TV Awards (NFTA) for the same category.

They were nominated for the Best Actor award in a TV series for Ekhaya: Backpackers and Adulting.

