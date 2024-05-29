Netflix South Africa has finally dropped and teased many netizens of the upcoming season two of its highly anticipated series Savage Beauty

The trailer was shared on social media by the Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela on his Twitter (X) page

On behalf of Netflix Savage Beauty, Senior Account Lead Mpho Mashigo shared with Briefly News that this new season will pick up where the first one left off and that there will be new cast members joining the new season

The wait is finally over as Netflix South Africa teases the trailer of the highly-anticipated drama series.

Savage Beauty season 2 set to premiere on Netflix in June 2024

Social media is buzzing over the news that the Netflix drama series Savage Beauty is returning to our screens for its second season. The series's first season had many fans glued to their seats, and many of them hope it'll continue that way.

The Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted the trailer of the show on his Twitter (X) page after Netflix dropped it on YouTube. Phil captioned the video:

"‘Savage Beauty’ season 2. The South African series returns for a new season. Drops June 28th 2024 on Netflix."

On behalf of Netflix Savage Beauty, Senior Account Lead Mpho Mashigo shared with Briefly News that this new season will pick up where the first one left off and that there will be new cast members joining the new season:

"The new season picks up right where season one left off, with everyone out for blood. Stately patriarch Don Bhengu (Dumisani Mbebe) is losing control over his wife Grace (Nthati Moshesh) and children Phila (Jesse Suntele) and Linda (Nambitha Ben-Mazwi), whose unpredictable actions threaten to tear the family and business apart. Eve Rasimeni, Angela Sithole, and Oros Mampofu reprise their roles, joined by veterans Tony Kgoroge and Abena Ayivor, and newcomer Lebogang Fisher."

See the post below:

Netizens have mixed reactions about the show's season 2

Many fans and followers shared their opinions about the show returning for its second season. See some of the comments below:

@gizmooo_g commented:

"Need to go watch the last 2 episodes from season 1 cause I kind of forgot what went down."

@Resego_blaq wrote:

"I've forgotten Season 1 plot."

@Nomthy_Nyathi said:

"Iyoh I forgot what happened in season 1."

@JustOneRedRose replied:

"This was a long wait. I really enjoyed them. Can’t wait."

@Snaye_MdubuK responded:

"OMG!!! The cast and the production. Rosemary has so much potential to go in it!"

@sharonmalatji_ wrote:

"Netflix is standing in business, it's been long hey."

