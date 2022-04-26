The male cast members of Netflix's Savage Beauty Oros Mampofu, Mpho Sebeteng, and Jesse Suntele was spotted spending time together outside of the set

The cast's drama series is set to launch on May 12 on the streaming service and Mzansi is waiting in anticipation

South African celebrities and fans of the actors flooded their Instagram posts to compliment how good the gents look

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Netflix will premiere its new drama series Savage Beauty on 12 May and Mzansi viewers are holding on to their seats. Produced by Quizzical Pictures, the series is packed with veteran and new South African actors including the likes of Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Mpho Sebeteng, and John Ncamane.

Oros Mampofu has posted a picture of him spending time with Netflix ‘Savage Beauty’ male cast members Mpho Sebeteng and Jesse Suntele. Image: @oros_mampofu

Source: Instagram

Recently one of the actors of the series, Oros Mampofu took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and his male cast members hanging out, outside of the series set. In the post, he is seen hanging out with Mpho Sebeteng and Jesse Suntele at the Johannesburg Marriot Hotel Melrose Arch.

"The boys are SAVAGE. Introducing…The #savagebeauty boys @netflixsa"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Fans of the actors flooded the post to compliment how good looking they are with @blurrr_ed_m saying:

"African men must have had a deal with God because what's this?"

@emozaofficial said:

"Yeses this picture is worth boma R1B trust me"

@iam.ladylu said:

"Definitely savage!"

@ratimofokeng said:

"Looking like an African Pop Boy band, can you say A-Pop"

@jabulani4879 said:

"The legends"

Former 'Skeem Saam' star Oros Mampofu bags 'Ghosted Africa' hosting gig

In other unrelated entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Oros Mampofu bagged a new gig on MTV. The former Skeem Saam actor was announced as the new host of Ghosted Africa show.

The actor took to social media to share a picture of himself on the set of the show last year to announce t his fans that he got the new gig. His fellow entertainment industry peeps flooded his comment section to congratulate him.

His fans also took the opportunity to congratulate him and show him some love, with others saying they have seen him grow into the industry.

Source: Briefly News