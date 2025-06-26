Minnie Ntuli Admits She Was Mean to Londie London, SA Reacts: “She Was a Bad Fit for the Show”
- South African radio host Minnie Ntuli finally confesses to having been mean to Londie London on the Real Housewives of Durban
- The star shared in a candid interview that some of the things she had said to Londie weren't nice, and she regrets it
- Minnie Ntuli shared with Briefly News that she doesn't have any beef or history with the influencer
Yoh, radio personality Minnie Ntuli is really feeling the heat on social media. This is regarding her behaviour and attitude towards Londie London on the Real Housewives of Durban season 5.
Recently, the star made a confession during an interview, where she admitted to having been mean towards Londie London and that when she looks back, she can see how her insulting words have impacted the influencer deeply.
She also mentioned that if she could turn back time, she would've done things differently. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the short clip of Ntuli's interview on his X (formerly Twitter) page.
Watch the video below:
Meanwhile, Minnie Ntuli set the record straight on rumours that she has beef with Londie London, sharing with Briefly News that the radio host admitted to not having any history with the influencer.
She said:
"There’s no dramatic backstory or secret feud. What happened between us happened on the show, in real time, and, unfortunately, it spiralled. Emotions were high, egos were bruised, and communication broke down.
"I’ve since reflected and reached out privately to apologise. What viewers saw wasn’t the full picture, but my actions in those moments are on me."
Netizens react to Minnie Ntuli's confession
Shortly after the video of Minnie's confession went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@lungidosh said:
"She was a bad fit for the show."
@Lelolee__ wrote:
"Wrong foot, my behind, she came to finish what her friend Sne started. Unfortunately, Londie didn’t meet her at the gutter. If she wanted to tell her side of the story, she should have gone to the reunion!"
@ZinhlosozethuK commented:
"This would have slapped had she said it in front of Londy & the crew with her chest."
@sedi_02 responded:
"She can’t even own up to the things she kept on doing, what a bully smh."
@PTsele replied:
"The only reason she admits that her words to Londie were mean and that Londie did not deserve them is because of the public backlash, which is the same reason she had cold feet about attending the reunion."
@Bile29th mentioned:
"Please, we never want to see her on TV again. She was so brave on the show, and now she can’t take accountability on the same platform. She is ugly, inside and out."
Nonku WIlliams releases a book
In more RHOD updates, Briefly News previously reported that Nonku Williams has finally let go and released her highly anticipated memoir, Unapologetically Me. The book, first announced in 2024, is a window into the reality TV star's life, her real life, raw and unfiltered.
Previously speaking about the book, Nonku said Unapologetically Me was more than the glitz and glam of her celebrity life:
"Unapologetically Me is my raw and inspiring story of my life as a woman the world thought they knew. Beyond the headlines and the drama lies a story of survival, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of self-discovery."
