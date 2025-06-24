Reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu revealed on social media recently that she is working on home renovations

This comes amid the BBL frenzy she is caught in the middle of after Summer Walker's shady post

The This Body Works For Me reality star received an influx of support from people online

Wandi Ndlovu posted photos from her home renovations. Image: Wandi Ndlovu

You can't keep a good girl down! South African reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu is rising above the hate regarding her BBl, and shared some really exciting news on social media recently.

Wandi Ndlovu shows off home improvement process

The This Body Works For Me reality star Wandi Ndlovu recently took to social media to announce that she is renovating her home. Ndlovu took to her Instagram stories and shared some photos from the site.

Shortly after, controversial X blogger Musa Khawula posted the photo with a very salty caption. Check out Musa's X post here.

Wandi Ndlovu is working on her home renovations.

Why Summer Walker dissed Wandi Ndlovu

Wandi's BBL came back to the spotlight after US singer Summer Walker posted a shady meme on her Instagram stories.

On Saturday, 21 June 2025, Wandi saw Walker's post and said she would reverse the BBL:

"Jesus, okay, okay, I'm going to reverse it," she said.

After the drama ensued, Walker tried to bring clarity to the situation. Responding to people dragging her, the singer said:

"I understand that you guys do not get my personality or my dark humour," she said, adding that she meant to post it on her spam page because "the girls over there get it."

The Heart of a Woman hitmaker said she was not body-shaming Wandi.

"I'm not body shaming [her]," she laughs. "This generation is so sensitive. Y'all are so sensitive. I love her, I do not even know this girl. Like she is bad, and she looks so good," she continued. "It was not in that way. It was funny and ridiculous. Like, who would put roasted chicken legs on somebody? It has nothing to do with the girl," she added.

Wandi Ndlovu receives support online

The star received an influx of support from people online, not to mention some hateful comments. Below are some of the reactions from people online.

@Ihhashi_Turkei

"At least she’s a smart hun."

@Pinkdoll_love

"She's smart....good girl."'

@SihleN88853737

"She's obviously working very hard for that money, so she better use it wisely and do something big that will make her feel good about herself."

@OkuZA01

"At least she’s doing something good bathong."

@tumimashabela

"Sebenza girl. We are thankful. Some of us didn't get an opportunity to do renovations for our parents."

@tookelo15

"I’m so proud of her, not gonna lie. Some would just get played for the Louis Vousiton, at least she’s investing in something tangible."

Wandi Ndlovu denied relocating to Nigeria

In a previous report from Briefly News, Wandi was rumoured to have relocated to Nigeria in April 2024.

Debunking the rumours, Wandi Ndlovu confirmed that she was still at home and has not moved to Nigeria, adding that she has identified the friend.

