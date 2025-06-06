Many South Africans buzzed as the beef between Londie London and Minnie Ntuli escalated

The two reality TV stars fought during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban, which quickly went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the fight between the two ladies

Minnie Ntuli and Londie London’s beef escalated. Image: @londie_london_official, @gagasifm

Source: UGC

Bathong! So early, and already a cat fight ensued between reality TV stars Londie London and Minnie Ntuli on screen.

Recently, The Real Housewives of Durban was trending on social media after an episode which aired on Friday, 6 June 2025, went viral after Londie London and Minnie Ntuli were seen fighting each other.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald also shared his stance and revealed that he would be defending the singer against Ntuli. The two stars have been at loggerheads ever since Londie London returned on the show as a guest.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Londie London also shared with Briefly News how The Real Housewives franchise has changed for her since the first time she joined.

She said:

"The show has changed drastically for me. It is not just about the new faces; the overall energy and atmosphere are completely different. This season, I am focused on bringing more positivity and sharing what it feels like to rediscover yourself as a single mother."

Netizens react to the fight

Many netizens didn't hold back as they flooded the comment section with their reactions to the viral fight that turned social media upside down. Here's what they had to say:

@PrincessSkhu said:

"I'm just here for the drama, without Nonku, at least we can take a seat back and relax this time."

@NeneLeakesWigs wrote:

"You can defend but oksalayo Minnie Ntuli will be wiping the floor with Londi."

@MissLuu_nje slammed Minnie:

"Minnie forgets that she's on the show because of Angela and also I didn't even know she existed until I saw her on RHOD."

@cocoaafro responded:

"Going to be a long day on the timeline today defending Londie but ngi’ready."

@SphuTheOne replied:

"They need to get Minnie off our screens ASAP! I’m so tired of her."

@Truthseeke17006 mentioned:

"Minnie's spirit is chaotic and also she not loveable."

Netizens defended Londie after her fight with Minnie Ntuli. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Nonku WIlliams releases a book

Briefly News previously reported that Nonku Williams has finally let go and released her highly anticipated memoir, Unapologetically Me.

The book, first announced in 2024, is a window into the reality TV star's life, her real life, raw and unfiltered. Previously speaking about the book, Nonku said Unapologetically Me was more than the glitz and glam of her celebrity life:

"Unapologetically Me is my raw and inspiring story of my life as a woman the world thought they knew. Beyond the headlines and the drama lies a story of survival, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of self-discovery."

Having made a return to The Real Housewives of Durban alongside Sorisha Naidoo and bestie, Jojo Robinson, fans have been served with different versions of Nonku through the years, and her latest might just be the best one yet - one she's not scared to embrace.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News