Netizens were dissatisfied with the hairstyles on Izingane Zes'thembu , and they dragged the hairstylists and production team

A viewer posted a photo of one of the cast members who had her entire lace front exposed on TV in the latest episode

The Uthando Nes'thembu spin-off TV show focuses on the lives of Musa Mseleku's children

Social media peeps have taken to social media to vent about the horrible hairstyles on Izingane Zes'thembu Season 3.

Cast member's weave installation flops

Following last week's episode of Izingane Zes'thembu, viewers dragged the hairstylists and the production team after noticing the horrible hairstyle on one of the members.

The hit Uthando Nes'thembu gained a spin-off TV show which focuses on the lives of Musa Mseleku and his wives' children.

A user @KudzaiKudzy posted a screengrab of one of the cast members' weave and the awful installation. Her entire lace front was exposed on TV, making her a laughing stock.

"The whole production team allowed this lace to be on national television. How dirty are they?"

Mzansi drags horrible hairstyle

Social media users laughed at the poorly installed weave, and they questioned why nobody from production fixed it.

@22cd79c8bb0747e laughed:

"I was so distracted."

@Mandi_Maphosa shared:

"And the fallen heroes, too."

@KBooysens499 laughed:

"During the scene, I kept on saying, 'lace where?'"

@PortiaN3425 claimed:

"They should have fixed her up to look her age."

@mandymatsinhe said:

"This is one horrible looking lace."

@NaSheldonCooper stated:

"This is what puts me off wigs."

Tirelo spills tea on what viewers can expect on Season 3

After a dramatic Season 2, Mpumelelo’s then-girlfriend, Vuyokazi Nciweni, decided to bow out of the show and their relationship. His current partner, Tirelo, gave fans a bit of an insider on what they can expect in the third season of the reality TV show.

"All I can tell you is that this season is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions. There's so much realisation of a lot of things. I would also like to let people know that there is some growth that they can expect from me."

Sbindi is adamant on following in his father's footsteps in taking the polygamous route. Musa Mseleku's eldest daughter, Sne Mseleku, has to face the consequences of her actions and the people she has wronged in the past.

In the first few episodes, Musa revealed that Sne would have gotten married after her boyfriend decided at the last minute that he would no longer pay her lobola. This caught the star off guard.

Mpumelelo Mseleku shows off new girlfriend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Social media has been buzzing since the beginning of Izingane Zes'Thembu season 3 on Sunday, 25 May 2025.

An online user recently revealed Mpumelelo "Sbindi" Mseleku's alleged new girlfriend, Amahle Gasela. Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the new alleged girlfriend who went viral on social media.

